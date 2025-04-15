Who is the mystery blonde woman Rory McIlroy hugged so tightly moments after Masters win?

Rory McIlroy had a long line of friends waiting to congratulate him on Sunday evening after finally claiming victory at the Masters and completing golf's prestigious career Grand Slam.

But one emotional moment caught the eye of fans watching around the world. Shortly after embracing his wife Erica and their daughter Poppy, Rory shared a touching reunion with a familiar face who stood just steps from the green.

The 35-year-old was visibly overcome with emotion as he wrapped his arms around a woman and held her for more than 10 seconds. The pair exchanged quiet words as Rory’s long-awaited triumph began to sink in.

WATCH: Rory Mcllroy embraces Kate Rose

Meet Kate Rose

The mystery blonde was none other than Kate Rose, wife of fellow golfer and close friend Justin Rose. In a moment that captured the spirit of sportsmanship, Kate had stood beside Erica to watch Rory sink his dramatic playoff-winning putt. Despite her own heartbreak, she was there to offer Rory a heartfelt embrace and kind words.

According to Kyle Porter of Normal Sport, Kate told Rory simply: "I'm really, really happy for you." A graceful gesture that echoed her husband’s message of support posted on social media later that evening.

© TGL Golf via Getty Images Justin Rose of Los Angeles Golf Club and his wife Kate

"I gave it everything," Justin wrote. "Congratulations Rory McIlroy on winning the Masters and completing the Grand Slam. Very cool sharing the green with you in that moment… thank you Team Rose as always for all the support during the week... We go again."

It was a poignant end to one of the most thrilling Masters Sundays in recent memory. For Justin, it was the second time he had lost a Masters playoff. For Rory, it was the culmination of more than a decade of Augusta heartbreak.

© Getty Images (L-R) Rory McIlroy poses with daughter Poppy and wife Erica Stoll

Longtime friends

Rory and Justin are not just competitors but longtime friends and Ryder Cup teammates. Their bond has been forged through years of battles on both sides of the Atlantic, and that mutual respect was on full display at Augusta.

Reflecting on the playoff, Rory revealed the uncanny twist of fate that brought the two together yet again. "I just congratulated him on a great week," Rory said. "I said it's so ironic how these things happen."

© Getty Images (L-R) Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose have been longtime friends

"We were invited to a dinner by a few members of the club on Tuesday night and we were the only two players at that table. And we end up in the playoff."

Rory praised his rival's grit, saying, "He's a great champion and displayed so much class throughout his career. Selfishly I was happy it was another European in the playoff. We're on a good run at the minute. Ryder Cup this year."

© Getty Images Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates winning the 2025 Masters Tournament

"Justin is a great champion and I remember watching the playoff in 2017 when he went up against Sergio. That didn’t quite go his way either."

"He's had a phenomenal record around here. I feel for him as he's been so close. He's a good friend and hopefully he has a few more opportunities."