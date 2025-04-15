Johnny Depp looks completely unrecognizable with new silver fox makeover - see the incredible transformation

Johnny Depp has undergone a striking transformation and fans are utterly captivated.

The actor, 61, looks unrecognizable in the first image released from his upcoming movie Day Drinker, with a full head of silver hair, a bushy grey beard, piercing blue eyes and a stylish blue suit.

The first-look image, released by Lionsgate on social media, shows Johnny leaning against a bar with a cocktail in hand, wearing a crisp suit and a contemplative expression.

© Instagram Johnny Depp looks so different

The photo has already sent fans into a frenzy, with many praising the actor's new look. "Johnny Depp absolutely rocking the silver fox look during filming of Day Drinker! This movie is going to be amazing!" one fan posted.

Others echoed the sentiment, with comments ranging from "Who knew Johnny Depp would look this good with grey hair and beard" to "He does look nice with this glow up."

© Getty Johnny Depp before the transformation

Many were quick to draw comparisons to iconic pop culture characters, particularly the suave 'Most Interesting Man in the World' from the Dos Equis commercials. "He looks like he's playing the guy from the Dos Equis commercials... and I'm kinda here for it," one person wrote. Another joked, "Is this the story of the 'Stay thirsty my friends' guy?"

There were also comparisons to Johnny's portrayal of Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts films. "Grindelwald vibes," one fan account commented alongside a side-by-side image. "They never should have taken Grindelwald from us," another added. "Grindelwald is back!" quipped one excited fan.

© Samir Hussein Johnny at the Cannes Film Festival

Fans are celebrating the so-called "Silver Fox era" of Johnny Depp. One wrote, "We are entering the Silver Fox era of Johnny Depp and I am here for it."

Others applauded the film's makeup team for helping him completely reinvent himself for the role. "Shout out to the makeup department for the amazing transformation," said one. Another added, "He could never play a role without the costume department doing half the work. Blue contacts and a wig... yeah okay."

Johnny's return to the big screen

Day Drinker marks Johnny's most significant return to the big screen following years of personal and legal turmoil. Directed by Marc Webb, the film also stars Penélope Cruz, marking the duo's fourth project together. They previously starred in Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Murder on the Orient Express.

According to IMDb, Day Drinker follows "an enigmatic stranger who forms an unlikely bond with a grieving bartender who lost her lover, their lives intertwining in unexpected ways."

© Jason Merritt Amber Heard (L) and Johnny Depp

Lionsgate executive Adam Fogelson spoke about the film's potential in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: "Day Drinker combines a highly commercial concept with wildly outrageous twists and turns all set in an incredible world, and there is no better filmmaker than Marc or two more perfectly cast actors than Johnny and Penélope to bring that world to life."

Johnny's comeback to Hollywood

Johnny's appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival made headlines as he addressed how his high-profile split from ex-wife Amber Heard affected his career. "Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood?" he asked. "You'd have to not have a pulse to feel like, 'No. None of this is happening. It's a weird joke.' When you're asked to resign from a film you're doing because of something that is merely a function of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yes, you feel boycotted."

However, Johnny also emphasized that he no longer dwells on the industry. "I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood, because I don't think about Hollywood," he added.

© STEVE HELBER Amber Heard (L) and Johnny Depp in court

Johnny's defamation case

In June 2022, Johnny won a civil defamation lawsuit against Amber after arguing that her op-ed in the Washington Post, in which she described being a victim of domestic abuse, was defamatory. Though she did not name him directly, it was widely understood to be about their relationship.

Over 500 million viewers reportedly tuned into the six-week trial, held in Fairfax County, Virginia. The jury awarded Johnny $10.35 million in damages, while Amber was awarded $2 million in a counterclaim. Eventually, the pair reached a settlement, and Amber agreed to pay Johnny $1 million.