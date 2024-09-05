Johnny Depp's new pearly white teeth spark debate in new photos

Johnny Depp’s teeth have sparked debate after he was spotted on vacation in the Bahamas showing off his new pearly whites in an Instagram video.

The video was posted by a bartender from Lorraine’s Café in Exuma, Bahamas, where Johnny visited during his stay. The staff member filmed the father of two jumping behind the bar to try his hand at mixing drinks; he looked delighted, smiling broadly and showing off what seemed to be a new set of veneers.

Fans of the actor were quick to point out this change, with one writing, "Def got his teeth done! Looks so good", while another commented, "Am I right too [sic] see that his teeth are locking [sic] brighter than ever before???"

Johnny Depp shows off new teeth on Bahamas vacation

Other fans commented on how at ease Johnny looked after a troubling few years going through a divorce and subsequent defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. "So lovely to see him relaxed and enjoying some down time", a fan wrote.

This comes over a year after the Pirates of the Caribbean star appeared on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet ahead of the release of his film, Jeanne du Barry, and turned one too many heads with his seemingly discolored and damaged teeth.

The state of Johnny’s teeth was the talk of the town; one person on X wrote, "Those teeth are a few months away from falling out", while another wrote, "I don’t think he’s seen a toothbrush since the Clinton administration".

© Instagram Johnny flashed his pearly white in new Instagram video

The Oscar winner has famously disdained getting his teeth done in the past; he told Premier magazine in 1995, "When I see people with perfect teeth, it drives me up the wall. I’d rather swallow a tick than have that!" It seems he has since changed his tune!

In the same interview, Johnny admitted, "I’ve got loads of cavities…I had a root canal done eight years ago that’s unfinished. It’s like a rotten little stub…But I like it. I’m proud of these."

© Getty Johnny's teeth appeared discolored and damaged on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2023

Ever the serious actor, Johnny has also changed his teeth for various roles during his career, most notably for his starring role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

He explained to the LA Times in 2003 that he had to fight to add gold caps to his teeth for the role, as the production team were unsure of the bold move.

© Vera Anderson The actor changed his teeth for various roles like in 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

"Jerry [Bruckheimer, producer] was slightly uncomfortable, and the Disney executives weren't exactly enthusiastic about it…I said, 'Look, these are the choices I made. You know my work. So either trust me or give me the boot.' And luckily, they didn’t."

Similarly, Johnny changed his teeth for the role of Willy Wonka in the 2005 adaptation of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to create the perfect look for the kooky chocolatier.

© Ian West - PA Images Johnny's new role will be that of director for the film 'Modi'

"It was incredibly important to have a feel for it and to be able to put that costume on and click those veneers into my mouth and the teeth, which actually changed the shape of my face a little bit," he told Dark Horizons.

Despite soaking up the sun in the Bahamas, Johnny made it clear he was not retiring; he recently directed the upcoming film Modi, which follows Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, played by Al Pacino. It will premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival in mid-September.