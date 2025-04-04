Nicole Kidman's dramatic new hairstyle shocks fans

Nicole Kidman is easily recognizable for her golden-blonde, flowing locks; yet in her latest role, the 57-year-old shocked fans by switching up her hairstyle altogether.

Ahead of the release of Nine Perfect Strangers' second season on May 21, Hulu released a slew of snaps from the smash-hit series, showcasing the incredible cast that will be joining Nicole as well as her major transformation.

Saying goodbye to her typical wavy blonde hair, the mother of four donned a wig for the show, which was a far cry from her previous look.

Her sleek, icy-blonde wig ended in a blunt cut and featured a fringe that fell to just above her eyebrows, marking a major change from her character's long locks in season one.

The on-set photos saw Nicole rugged up in a green coat with a turtleneck pullover to ward off the cold as she braved the Austrian weather.

She will reprise her role as Masha after drawing great acclaim in season one for her performance as the wellness guru.

Her fans jumped to the comments to gush over her incredible wig, and share their excitement at the highly-anticipated show's upcoming release.

"The wig is perfect," said one fan on Instagram, while another added, "Best Supporting Actress goes to Nicole Kidman's wig." Season two, which drops on Hulu in May, will welcome several familiar faces.

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy has joined the cast, along with Henry Golding of Crazy Rich Asians fame, and Emmy Award-winner Christine Baranski.

© Hulu Nicole wore her hair in flowing blonde curls for season one

The synopsis for season two reads: "Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru Masha Dmitrichenko (Kidman) to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps."

It continues: "Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself."

The first season saw Nicole wearing her long, flowing, strawberry-blonde hair down to her waist as she disappeared into the role of the wellness guru.

© Getty The mother of four is known for her strawberry-blonde locks

The Hawaiian-born star recently revealed that she will take a break from acting after a bumper year for her career. "I was much more out there last year; this year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers, and then I'm off for the rest of the year. So, oh well!” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2024 alone, Nicole starred in Expats, A Family Affair, The Perfect Couple, Spellbound, Babygirl, and the second season of Lioness. She also lost her beloved mother, Janelle, in September, and has been reckoning with her grief ever since.

Nicole broke down in tears while accepting the International Star Award at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival in January, just months after Janelle's passing.

© James D. Morgan Nicole lost her mother, Janelle, in September

"Thank you for giving me the chance to say, 'This is for my mom,'" she told the crowd as she became visibly emotional.

"My whole career has been for my mom and my dad, who are not here now," she continued. "I'm still going to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do and I love you all, and I'm so grateful for the privilege to be a part of the film community."

"I'm sorry that I'm crying, I didn't want to do that," the Holland actress added. "But I feel my mom right now, so this is for you."

Catch Nicole's newest role below...