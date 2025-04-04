Steve Irwin's son Robert's mind-blowing then-and-now photos following hunky makeover

Steve Irwin's son Robert traded in his modest khaki cargos and Akubra hat for a pair of boxer briefs as he unveiled his latest modeling campaign with Australian underwear brand Bonds.

The conservationist stripped down for the shoot and showcased his athletic physique in a bid to promote the brand's latest launch in the United States. The campaign is a far cry away from his time spent in the remote wilderness down under.

The advertisement depicted the 21-year-old posing in a pair of the brand's black boxer briefs while sitting in a backyard. A venomous snake was draped round Robert's neck as he gazed towards the camera with a smoldering look.

It seems the star thoroughly prepared for the shoot as he detailed his strict workout routine to Peoplein an exclusive interview. "I've done more sit-ups and had less carbs than I ever have in my life," he said.

He continued: "I've got to stay pretty fit with all the crazy stuff I'm doing," he says. 'I'm saving crocodiles, I'm in and out of the Aussie bush every day and it's hard work, so you've got to keep pretty good upper body strength, good stamina."

Robert may have not been the obvious choice for the underwear campaign, however, the 21-year-old explained that he wanted to challenge himself professionally. "I'm at this point in my life where I'm trying to do as many different and random exciting things, and if it's something that makes me a little bit nervous, that I've never done before and it's a bit of an adrenaline rush? That's what I want to be doing," he shared.

The former zookeeper is no stranger to the wild animals that featured in the campaign, with Robert shot alongside snakes, lizards, and spiders. "I mean, I've spent my life wrangling crocs and snakes and rescuing animals. And so to feature a little slice of that excitement in this new campaign, mate, it has been so much fun. I mean, I'm surrounded by spiders and snakes except [this time] I'm in my undies. That's the only difference."

© WireImage The Irwin family in 2018

Robert also revealed that his loved ones gushed over his latest career move. "My family are so supportive, I just love them so much. They're the solid foundation to everything I do, and what we're doing together."

"We are all trying to continue an important legacy that my dad started."