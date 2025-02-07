Johnny Depp's $19m estate jeopardized following nearby disaster

Johnny Depp, 61, owns an impressive cluster of penthouses in Los Angeles, creating a lavish estate in an exclusive neighbourhood, but his luxury homes are at risk…

While his estate, worth a staggering $19 million, survived the horrific LA wildfires, due to its close proximity to the disaster, it is in the potential danger zone in the future.

WATCH: Jamie Lee Curtis breaks down about Hollywood wildfires

Research by experts at iSharing reveals the celebrity homes at risk for future wildfires in the area and Johnny's homes are sadly on the list.

The reports explain he lives in a "wildfire-prone area with significant vegetation" and the "history of fire outbreaks" is what categorises his property as high risk.

© Stefania D'Alessandro, Getty The actor has quite the property portfolio

Johnny has an eye-watering net worth of $200 million and the first place he purchased in the area was his eight-bedroom West Hollywood castle. It comes complete with turrets and towers and he secured it for $2.15million in March 1995. There are reports that the home has since fallen into disrepair.

Johnny's Hollywood Hills estate isn't the only celebrity pad under threat, as the nearby homes of Beyoncé, Tom Cruise, Madonna and Ariana Grande are in the horror hotspot too.

During the fires, Beyoncé, her husband Jay-Z and their three children had to flee their beloved $200 million mansion because of the danger. Located on 'Millionaire's Row' the estate is nothing less than show-stopping with 30,000 square feet of space, a unique pool and a sweeping terrace overlooking the views.

The Halo singer's property is the most expensive home at risk. Thankfully it was left unscathed during the disaster, but her mother Tina's home wasn't so lucky. Speaking about the loss of her beautiful bungalow, Tina said: "It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred happy place. Now it is gone!!"

© Instagram Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles

The fires destroyed so many houses including lots of Hollywood stars' homes, namely the residences of Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Mandy Moore, Joshua Jackson, and Anthony Hopkins.

Paris Hilton's 3,000-square-foot house had three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it was worth over $8 million.

She said she was "heartbroken beyond words" to see her Malibu home "burn to the ground on live TV."

"This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London," she said in a post shared on Instagram.

© Instagram Paris Malibu home was destroyed in the LA wildfires

"While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe."

Famous residents have gone above and beyond to prove they can use their platforms for good by providing much-needed donations to the relief effort.