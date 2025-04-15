Bronzed Ben Fogle shares ultra-rare holiday pictures with wife Marina 

TV presenter and adventurer Ben Fogle delighted fans on Tuesday when he shared a carousel of photos from his latest family holiday.

Ben and his brood jetted off to sunny Morocco where they stayed at a luxurious ocean retreat located on the Atlantic coast in the village of Oualidia.

Sharing a glimpse inside their getaway, the father-of-four, 51, uploaded a trio of sun-drenched photos that showed the presenter beaming alongside his wife Marina. Looking radiant and relaxed, Ben had one arm placed around Marina's shoulder as they posed beside a pool of water flanked by date trees.

He was dressed in a butter-yellow shirt emblazoned with a botanical print, in addition to some navy shorts and a pair of sandals. Marina, meanwhile, was a ray of sunshine dressed in a simple white T-shirt and a retro-inspired midi skirt from Boden peppered with lemons and cherries.

She slipped on a chocolate-brown jacket for added warmth and accessorised with some oversized sunglasses.

In his caption, the Castaway star penned: "Loved our family trip to Morocco. Always one of my favourite places to visit @scottdunn_travel @lasultanaoualidiaofficiel #presstrip."

Ben and Marina's two children

Although they didn't feature among the photos, Ben and Marina share two children together: a daughter called Iona, whom they welcomed in 2014, and a son called Ludo who was born in 2009.

The duo tend to keep their children out of the spotlight, only occasionally sharing photos on social media. "Fatherhood is the best thing that's ever happened to me," Ben told Metro in 2019.

"My son's like me in that he loves the outdoors, whether it's in the sunshine or rain, but he doesn't have the shyness I suffered from as a child.

"My daughter is more like my wife as she's relaxed and chilled but definitely knows what she wants," he continued.

Ben and Marina's love story

The couple crossed paths by chance while walking their dogs in Hyde Park. Of their initial encounter, Marina previously told Luxury London in 2019: "I grew up in South Kensington and I met Ben in Hyde Park."

The pair got engaged the day after Ben rowed 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean. With not enough time to purchase a ring, the presenter creatively used a piece of rope from the rowing boat.

Ben and Marina went on to wed in 2006 in a quaint Portuguese village.