Ben Fogle's fans call for towering son Ludo to be a presenter after latest video

Ben Fogle and his son Ludo are like two peas in a pod! Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the TV star shared a video of the towering teen. "Ok, one of the best things about being a dad is, first of all, that your son grows taller than you. Can you stop, please?" Ben, 51, joked.

"But secondly, is that I get to show Ludo stuff that I'm interested in, and Ludo gets to introduce me to his passions," he continued. "So, a few weeks ago, we went camping in -30; that was my thing. And today, Ludo's brought me to CERN in Geneva to the Hadron Collider. Ludo, try and explain briefly what the Hadron Collider is…"

A presenter in the making

As he handed the reins to Ludo, the 15-year-old told fans about the powerful particle accelerator, and it's safe to say that fans were impressed by his eloquent delivery. "Go Ludo! There's a presenter in you, too," replied one.

WATCH: Ben Fogle's son Ludo impresses fans with presenting skills

"Brilliant - you should both do a programme together about your different interests!" mused a second. "Nothing better than a good father-son relationship. Maybe you'll do TV together in the future," quipped a third.

Ben's fatherhood journey

A doting dad, Ben shares his son, Ludo, and a daughter named Iona, with his wife, Marina Fogle. A proud family man, the Channel 5 star has spoken about his kids in interviews and remarked: "Fatherhood is the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Speaking with the Metro in 2019, Ben revealed: "My son's like me in that he loves the outdoors, whether it's in the sunshine or rain, but he doesn't have the shyness I suffered from as a child. My daughter is more like my wife as she's relaxed and chilled but definitely knows what she wants."

A chip off the old block

When it comes to mutual interests, Ludo and Ben share many, including an affinity for animals. Joining HELLO! for an interview in 2019, Ben noted that Ludo had wanted to be a vet "pretty much from when he could talk".

© Instagram Ben pictured with his daughter Iona and son Ludo

"He loves animals," the Channel 5 favourite said. "We have a black Labrador called Storm, who he absolutely loves. My father – his grandfather – was a vet, and he loves going to the veterinary clinic and sitting in on the operations and sitting in on the consultations, so I know he would love to work with animals one day.

"But he's fascinated by travel, and I was lucky enough to take them to Africa, and they loved seeing all the big African animals, and they got to meet baby elephants… Iona as well."

More recently, Ben was asked to list his favourite journey so far. "I have just returned from a father-son trip to Norway," he told The Times in February. "We learnt to kite ski, we cross-country skied and pulled sledges and camped out in minus 25C. It was epic; seeing the joy on my son Ludo's face was priceless."