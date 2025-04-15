Aerosmith's Steven Tyler's daughter claims he 'secretly' took drugs on stage using iconic props

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler would secretly take pills while performing on stage, his daughter Mia has claimed.

Steven, 77, is known for his colorful and flamboyant stage outfits and his trademark scarves which he would tie around the microphone stand, and Mia has now claimed that they held dual purposes.

"The story of why he has scarves on his microphone is because he liked to hide his pills and whatnot, so he could do them live on stage.," Mia, 46, told Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson on their podcast Sibling Revelry.

© FilmMagic Steven Tyler with his three daughters including Mia (2R)

"He would have little pockets sewn so he could be on stage and just take whatever it was that he was ingesting, so yeah he was pretty wild," she said.

"My dad was pretty wild back in those days," said her half-sister Liv Tyler, 47. "He has a tremendous amount of stamina, he is a magical unicorn and did a lot of drugs."

© Michael Ochs Archives Steven's scarf on show during Aerosmith performance in 1978

Mia was joined by half-sister Liv,, Steven's eldest whom he welcomed with Bebe Buell.

Bebe claimed American musician Todd Rundgren, her ex-boyfriend, was Liv's father to protect her daughters from Steven's drug addiction; Liv was raised in Maine by her grandmother, aunt and uncle and occasionally her mother.

"She, I think, got a little bit scared when she realized how many drugs my dad was doing," shared Liv, revealing Todd asked her to come home to their property in Woodstock, and "he courageously and lovingly said, 'This child needs a father, and I will be her father'".

© FilmMagic Liv, Steven and Bebe Buell circa 1994

Liv also shared it was always unclear when she was supposed to find out about her real father, but she found out around the age of eight when she met him at a concert.

In 1978 Steven married Cyrinda Foxe, an ex-Andy Warhol model, and together they welcomed daughter Mia on December 22, 1978.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Steven and wife Cyrinda attend the opening party for Beatlemania on January 18, 1978

In August 1974, Steven and his band revealed their retirement from touring as Steven shared that he could not recover from ongoing vocal injuries.

"As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other," the band known for songs "Walk This Way" and "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing," said in a statement.

© Getty Images Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs live on stage in 2023

"He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible."

The band, which also includes Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford, continued: "We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision – as a band of brothers – to retire from the touring stage."