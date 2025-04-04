Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kris Jenner breaks down in tears amid unexpected health scare
The reality TV star opened up about her experience on The Kardashians

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Kris Jenner broke down in tears after witnessing her family member, Amari Thompson, suffer a seizure at his 18th birthday party.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch was celebrating the birthday of Amari, Tristan Thompson's younger brother, when he had a seizure and needed help from his carers. 

The 18-year-old was born with a form of epilepsy known as Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and requires constant support from his care team. 

Amari's health scare was documented on the latest episode of The Kardashians, where Khloé Kardashian threw her ex-partner's brother a birthday bash. Tristan became his legal guardian in January 2023 after the death of their mother, Andrea, following a major heart attack. 

Khloé and her mom were speaking to his carers, Noel Rojas and Alba Flores, when Amari began to have a seizure; it was not shown on camera, yet Kris' reaction spoke volumes about how deeply she cared for the teen.

The 69-year-old broke down in tears, admitting that she had never seen Amari have a seizure before. Khloé asked her mom to "calm down", sharing that he was "overstimulated" and revealing that this was a common occurrence. 

Later in her confessional, the mother of two got candid about what Tristan's brother meant to her. "Amari will never be a burden or any of that," she said. "Amari is one of the most special souls I have ever met."

She continued: "When you meet someone who's so wonderful, and something so terrible happens to them, you do want to help, you do want to fix it and be there as much as you can, and I think my mom feels the exact same way. She has such a connection to Amari." 

While Kris admitted that the moment was "very overwhelming", Khloé shared that she understood why her mother reacted so strongly.

"When Amari's having a seizure, I know how to stay calm," she said in her confessional. 

"I'm around Amari a lot, I've seen a lot of seizures. He has multiple seizures a day, I know what to do in these situations, but someone who hasn't been exposed to that and hasn't seen that, it can be very scary, and it's a very helpless feeling." 

The Good American founder is extremely close to Amari, and took to Instagram to share the love on his milestone birthday. "Happy 18th Birthday sweet angel Amari!!" she wrote alongside a slew of snaps of the pair. 

"I can't believe you are 18! You have changed our lives in the best possible ways! Thank you for being an angel to us all!"

She added: "You are the sweetest, silliest and most loving young man. I hope you feel how much we love and adore you our sweet angel Amari."

Kris is also a loving figure in his life, writing her own gushing birthday post to the teen. "Happy 18th birthday Amari!!! You are the sweetest, most special soul and we all love you so very much," she said. 

"Each and every time we are together I am grateful for the lessons you teach me. I thank God every day for your spirit and the love that you give."

"Thank you for showing us what pure love is. I love you to the moon and back, Lovey xo @realtristan13 @khloekardashian," she finished. 

Tristan and Khloé dated on and off for five years, and the pair share kids True, six, and Tatum, two. 

For more about Kris' own health struggles, see below...

