Liv Tyler makes jaw-dropping red carpet return in revealing sheer dress

Liv Tyler has kept a low profile over the last few years, but she made a jaw-dropping return to the red carpet on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old actress stepped out in a stunning Stella McCartney dress for the world premiere of Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Chris Evans discusses bowing out of Captain America role

Liv – whose father is Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler – rocked a risqué black knee-length dress that boasted a sheer panel with polka dots.

While the dress looked business at the front, the sheer panel ran the length of the left side of Liv's body, exposing her naked flesh underneath.

© John Salangsang/Shutterstock Liv's sheer dress exposed the left side of her body

Adding height to her frame and elongating her legs in a pair of pointed-toe stilettos, Liv kept the rest of her look simple with some drop earrings.

She wore her brunette hair in Hollywood waves and added a bold red lip that accentuated her pearly white smile.

© Getty Images Liv looked gorgeous in her Stella McCartney dress

Liv hasn't appeared on the big screen since the 2019 sci-fi drama Ad Astra. She last appeared in the Marvel universe in 2008's The Incredible Hulk opposite Edward Norton.

The actress is reprising her role as Betty Ross, an expert in genetic research and daughter of General Thaddeus E. 'Thunderbolt' Ross, the US President and Red Hulk, played by Harrison Ford.

Liv admitted she was "very, very excited" to join the cast during an interview with Extra at the premiere.

© Getty Images for Disney Liv plays Harrison Ford's character's daughter

"I got a phone call saying, '[Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige wants to speak to you,'" recalled the actress. "I said, 'Well, doesn't he want to see me? It's been a long time!' So they asked me to come back."

Liv said that the role was the "perfect way to lure me back" after taking a break from acting to spend time with her kids, sons Milo, 20, and Sailor, 10, and daughter Lula, eight.

"I've taken a break from acting for the past few years, and I've been home with my children," she continued. "And it was just such a lovely way, after COVID and everything, to come back to something so special.

© Instagram Liv is a mom of three

"The family, and the character – it was sort of a perfect way to lure me back into remembering how much I love acting."

Liv is also looking forward to her children seeing her on the big screen, adding: "Well, we went to see Dog Man last week, and there was a poster [for Brave New World] and I thought, 'Wow, they've never seen me in a movie ever!' So I get to take them to the movies and see Mommy, which I'm really looking forward to."

Alongside Liv and Harrison, Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson, the new Captain America.

© Getty Images for Disney Anthony Mackie (C) plays the new Captain America

Meanwhile, Harrison is assuming the character of Thaddeus Ross previously portrayed by William Hurt, who first began playing the character in 2008's The Incredible Hulk and did so until he died in 2022.

The actor spoke with People at SDCC about stepping into the late Oscar winner's shoes and paying tribute to him, saying: "He laid a very firm foundation for the character, I respect him enormously in the work that he did in his lifetime.

"God bless his soul. I'm delighted to be able to stand on his shoulders and continue playing the character."