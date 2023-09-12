Steven Tyler, 75, inundated with prayers as he shares painful health update

The Aerosmith lead was forced to step away from the Peace Out: The Farewell Tour

Steven Tyler left fans absolutely heartbroken when it was announced that due to a painful health update, he was forced to sit out the next few dates of Aerosmith's farewell tour.

The band shared an update on their Instagram page, revealing that the 75-year-old rocker had injured his vocal cords during their previous show on September 9.

As a result, they would be postponing the remainder of their September shows, resuming their tour on October 11 in Tampa, giving Steven the time to rest and recover.

The statement from the musician read: "I'm heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor's orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show that led to subsequent bleeding.

"We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

The new rescheduled dates have been announced, with the first of those shows taking place on January 29, 2024 in Detroit, continuing till February 29 in Cleveland. The post clarified: "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend. Fans with questions regarding refunds are asked to reach out to their point of purchase."

© Getty Images Steven had injured his vocal cords after the band's September 9th show

Fans were left heartbroken, leaving comments like: "I almost had a heart attack…" and: "Don't feel bad. I destroy my throat just trying to sing along," as well as: "Health comes first. I think touring at this stage should be one show a week."

RELATED: Celine Dion 'praying for a miracle' amid Stiff Person Syndrome battle, sister says: exclusive

A fourth gushed: "This is no surprise for his age. He's one of the greatest frontmen to ever grace music… And one of the most unbelievable, and most powerful, and most recognizable voices in history. At his age singing this material is pure hell. As a frontman I understand it. Get well, Steven, although I hate it for the fans that planned a lot to be there for these shows."

© Getty Images The band's upcoming dates have been rescheduled to January and February of 2024

The legendary band embarked on their farewell tour, titled Peace Out: The Farewell Tour, on September 2, beginning with Philadelphia. The tour will continue consistently till February throughout the United States, with two additional shows in between in Canada.

ROCK LEGENDS: Mick Jagger turns 80! See his most iconic photos through the years

The star-studded announcement for the tour was released in May, featuring the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, and Eminem. However, founding member Joey Kramer on drums announced that he would be sitting out the tour.

The official statement from the band reads: "While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of AEROSMITH, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

RELATED: Bruce Springsteen, 73, left heartbroken as he's forced to cancel tour due to health reasons

Guitarist Joe Perry spoke of his bandmate's decision in an interview with 97.1FM The Drive, saying: "His heart's in the right place, but, listen, playing the drums is an athletic event.

© Getty Images Aerosmith kicked off their "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" on September 2nd

"And there's a certain point where you're just kind of, like… every joint starts to give out, man. So at this point we're not thinking he's gonna be there. We'll see."

Get the lowdown on the bigges celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.