Country star Thomas Rhett leaves show in wheelchair after 'painful' fall – Watch
The singer made a surprise appearance at Forrest Frank's Nashville show

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Thomas Rhett got more than he bargained for after he made a surprise appearance at Forrest Frank's show in Nashville.

The country singer, 35, surprised fans on April 13 when he appeared at the Bridgestone Arena to perform his recent collaboration with Forrest, "Nothing Else".

thomas rhett holding microphone stand on stage© Getty Images
Thomas made a surprise appearance at Forrest Frank's Nashville show

However, it didn't go to plan and Thomas was escorted out of the arena in a wheelchair after his big entrance ended with him suffering a nasty fall.

Thomas shared a video of the incident and said he broke his ankle after racing down some steps before taking a tumble and falling to the floor.

Ever the pro, he managed to limp towards the stage and join Forrest and even jumped around during the performance while trying to mask the "pain" of his injury, before being wheeled out of the venue by his wife, Lauren Akins.

forrest frank in white outfit at gma dove awards© Getty Images
Thomas and Forrest performed their collab "Nothing Else"

"Every now and then you just have to sing at a Forrest Frank concert and break your ankle in the process," he said in the video. "I gave my all for Tennessee tonight."

Fortunately, it turns out that Thomas only sprained his ankle instead of breaking it, People confirmed.

