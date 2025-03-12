Chappell Roan follows in Beyonce's footsteps with surprising move close to home

Chappell Roan has released some viral pop hits that earned her a Best New Artist Grammy at the 2025 ceremony – but she's heading back to her musical roots.

The 27-year-old singer is following in Beyonce's footsteps and has released a country track as her latest single, "The Giver".

Explaining the musical shift, Chappell – real name Kayleigh Rose Amstutz – told Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music: "I wanted to write a country song because I just thought it would be funny. It's campy and fun."

Despite the temporary genre change, the move isn't completely unexpected as Chappell has country roots.

"I'm from southwest Missouri," she continued. "Grew up on Christian and country and then found 'Alejandro' by Lady Gaga and I was like, 'I think I like this, too.' So, I have kept country in my heart."

Chappell added: "And it's so incredibly nostalgic to drive in West Hollywood and [play] Jason Aldean or Alan Jackson's 'Chattahoochee.'"

The singer was also inspired by Big & Rich's 2004 hit "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" and wants to capture that country spirit on stage.

"I was like, 'I want to feel that way on stage. I want to feel that,'" she shared. "Because that's how I write. I'm like, 'How do I want to walk around on stage and sing?' And I was like, 'I want to write that song, but Chappell's version.'"

The "Casual" singer clarified that for the moment, her fans shouldn't expect more country music from her.

"I really just did it for fun. I'm not switching genres or anything," she stated, before teasing that she could return to country music someday, adding: "It's not no forever."

While Chappell now lives in LA, she still has a home base in Missouri, a stunning farmhouse that sits on a 40-acre estate, featuring a wraparound deck, two large fireplaces and a pool that offers incredible views of the property.

The estate also houses an idyllic creek and a carefully curated garden beside an arched stone entryway.

The home's rustic interiors perfectly complement the natural light that flows in, alongside the stone exterior and large wooden front door.

It wasn't always easy for Chappell growing up in the Midwest as she felt boxed in and unable to express her true self.

"I just wanted to feel like a good person, but I had this part of me that wanted to escape so bad. I just wanted to scream," she told Variety.

"I snuck out a lot, but I still went to church three times a week, you know what I mean? So it was just this dichotomy of trying to be a good girl, but also wanting to freaking light things on fire."

Her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, was heavily influenced by her upbringing in the small, conservative town of Willard.

"I knew I needed to put the Midwest in there just because it's so important to my project," Chappell said.

"It influences the music, my fashion, my lyrics, the energy around it. It's important for me to capture the Midwestern aspect. I don't want to lose that part of me. I thought I really did when I was younger, but now I don't anymore."