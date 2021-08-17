Thomas Rhett shares remarkable news about his daughter - fans react The country music star and his wife are expecting their fourth child

Thomas Rhett had something he wanted to share with fans when he updated them on his family life with something a little unexpected.

The father-of-three took to Instagram recently and showcased his adopted daughter, Willa Gray's, musical talent by sharing her first song.

The five-year-old featured in the clip in which Thomas asked her to introduce her tune before playing her unique music.

His fans absolutely loved the song and rushed to say how adorable they thought it was in his comments.

Thomas introduced his oldest daughter's first song!

"Willa Gray you are so talented and gorgeous," wrote one, while another added: "Dying, this is epic," and a third said: "Need to get this on Apple music, ASAP."

Thomas and his wife, Lauren Akins, certainly have their hands full at home as they raise, Willa, Ada, four, Lennon, one, and they're expecting their fourth child too!

The Marry Me hitmaker discovered Lauren was pregnant during a ski trip away in Colorado. When Laura said she wasn't feeling well he joked that she might be pregnant again. Only it turned out she was.

Thomas and Lauren have three children and are expecting their fourth

"She was like, 'There's no way I'm pregnant.' And I was like, 'Well, there's definitely a way,'" he told People. "And we went and got a pregnancy test and literally within 15 seconds, there were two pink lines on the pregnancy test."

He added: "It's just wild. We always wanted five kids, so we're just kind of working our way there."

The couple were in the process of adopting Willa from Africa when they found out they were also expecting their first child.

Thomas and his wife were surprised to discover they were expecting another child

After the discovery, Thomas admitted: "I was in complete and utter shock! No one is ever prepared for something like that. It is almost like we suddenly had twins."

But it's very much a case of the more, the merrier in their family and they're also now excited to welcome yet another girl to their brood.

"My girls are my whole world," Thomas told People. "There truly is nothing more special than being a dad of beautiful little girls and something that I take a lot of pride in. It's going to be a wild and chaotic next 25 years, but I'm ready to embrace it."

