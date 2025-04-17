Haley Joel Osment's turbulent journey from child star to legal troubles and latest arrest

Haley Joel Osment has been arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance amid his vacation at Mammoth Mountain Resort in Mammoth Lakes, California.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, police were called to the area after 2 pm on April 8, where they found Haley accompanied by the ski patrol.

He was released shortly after his arrest, and is reportedly awaiting news of whether the court will pursue the case against him.

A reclusive life

Haley rose to fame for his starring role in the 1999 film The Sixth Sense alongside Bruce Willis, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor at just 11 years old.

He also appeared in Pay It Forward, Steven Spielberg's A.I. Artificial Intelligence, and Edges of the Lord, solidifying his place in Hollywood as a talented child star.

The actor has brushed shoulders with the law before; in 2006, he was preparing to move to New York City to attend university and escape from the paparazzi in Hollywood.

He was then involved in a serious car crash when his car flipped in LA, causing a broken rib and an injured shoulder.

The 18-year-old was charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana, shocking fans who saw Haley as a clean-cut child star. He was sentenced to three years' probation, 60 hours of an alcohol rehabilitation and education program, and a $1500 fine.

The actor opened up about leaving Hollywood when the public scrutiny became too intense to bear. "I remember being very happy to not be making my home in Los Angeles at that time," he told E! News, adding that the tabloid culture of the '00s was "predatory" and "aggressive".

New York minute

© Unique Nicole He moved to New York to study theatre in 2007

Haley studied theatre in New York and developed his craft away from the hustle and bustle of the entertainment industry. Unlike other child stars, Haley's parents ensured that he always had the option to leave acting if he chose.

"My parents used to say when I first started out in this industry, 'If it's ever not fun, you can quit tomorrow,'" he told E! News. "And when I got to be college age, I got to go off and study theatre and really think hard about whether I wanted to do this as my career in life."

"The answer has always been yes at all these junctures," he continued. "It's still a job that I really enjoy, despite all the uncertainty and the difficulty of being able to plan your life three to six months out." Haley kept a low profile in New York, and chose a series of voiceover roles like in Kingdom Hearts and Immortal Grand Prix.

A triumphant return

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The 37-year-old began to appear in smaller roles as he built up his career

After more than a decade, he slowly began to build up his career in Hollywood again, with roles in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and The Kominsky Method.

Haley shared that he noticed an incredible difference in showbiz culture upon returning to Tinseltown, due to the rise of the internet and social media.

"When I came up in this industry, the internet was around, but it wasn't so omnipresent that it is today," he said. "So for younger actors today, I'm always really impressed with them being able to manage the TikTok/Instagram/social media landscape because that's not something I ever really had to deal with at that age."

A turbulent year

© CHRIS DELMAS Haley lost his home in the LA fires

The 37-year-old lost his home to the devastating Los Angeles fires in January 2025, sharing on the Mentor Buffet podcast that the past year had been particularly difficult for him.

"I had this very intense pandemic relationship that ended up going nowhere. Then things started picking up after the worst of the pandemic," he explained on the podcast.

"Then there was the [SAG/WGA] strike, which I totally supported, but that put everything on hold for a very long time. And then we've had some political upheaval and this house that had been my refuge during the pandemic was completely destroyed in the Eaton Fire."

