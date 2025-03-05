Inside Georgina Chapman's mysterious marriage to ex Harvey Weinstein

Adrien Brody's record-breaking Oscar acceptance speech had fans talking after the big night, not only for his lengthy address, but for the special shout-out to his step-children, India and Dashiell.

The Brutalist star thanked his partner, Georgina Chapman, whom he began dating in 2019, two years after the fashion designer had left her disgraced ex-husband, Harvey Weinstein.

"I share this with my amazing partner, Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth, but my sense of value and my values," Adrien gushed on stage.

"And her beautiful children, Dash and India, I know it's been a roller coaster but thank you for accepting me into your life. And Popsy's coming home a winner."

India and Dashiell are Harvey's kids from his marriage to Georgina: he also shares three daughters with his first wife, Eve Chilton, whom he was married to for 17 years.

The couple began dating back in 2004, shortly after his divorce; when they met, the mother of two shared that she "had no idea who he was."

© Getty Images Adrien thanked Georgina and her children in his Oscars speech

"He's not a person you can sort of ignore or brush off. He's incredibly charming and so charismatic, it sort of draws you in," she told Vogue in 2013.

Despite their 24-year age gap, sparks flew instantly and the pair began dating, with Harvey sharing the story of their first romantic dinner together.

"On the first date that I took my wife out...she walks into the restaurant and she trips and falls right on her butt," he told CBS News in 2013. "I go first, 'There is a God!' because that evened the playing field right away."

© Penske Media via Getty Images Harvey and Georgina began dating in 2004

Georgina launched her fashion label Marchesa in 2004, and soon it was worn by the likes of Renée Zellweger and Cate Blanchett.

She even designed her own wedding dress, and the duo married in December 2007 in a star-studded event.

While they kept the details of their marriage private, the couple shared that they lived an ordinary life and tried to find time to be with each other amid their busy work schedules. Red carpet events were their date nights of choice.

© Penske Media via Getty Images The couple were married for ten years until Harvey was convicted of sexual assault

The former producer once gushed about his second wife, sharing with Vogue the side of her that he saw every day.

"Unlike her husband, she's really nice," he said. "People will believe that, trust me. Sometimes people don't associate people who look like that with compassion and that kind of kindness—but that's who she is more than anyone else."

Their life came crashing down in 2017 when Harvey was accused of sexual assault by a slew of women and sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes. His conviction sparked a tidal wave of support for the people he had hurt, called the #MeToo Movement.

© Getty Images He was sentenced to 23 years in prison

Georgina shared a statement at the time, condemning his actions and announcing their divorce. "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," she said.

"I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

Months later, her close friend Anna Wintour revealed the designer's initial reaction to the shocking news.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Georgina moved on with the Oscar winner

"When I went to see Georgina not long after the news broke, she was near mute with shock, trying to process the emotions—anger, guilt, revulsion, fear—as well as grappling with the terrible wider human cost in all of this," she wrote in Vogue.

"I was so humiliated and so broken...that I didn't think it was respectful to go out," Georgina told the publication.

She moved on from the ordeal and attempted to protect her kids, going on to meet Adrien in Puerto Rico in 2019; the pair have been inseparable ever since, and the Oscar winner is a proud stepfather to India and Dashiell.