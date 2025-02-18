See Kevin Costner's surprising reaction to Ryan Reynolds' SNL joke

Kevin Costner seemed to be having the time of his life at the SNL 50th anniversary celebrations, after going viral for his reaction to Cher's showstopping performance.

However, he seemed less than impressed by Ryan Reynolds' quip about the messy lawsuit he and his wife Blake Lively are embroiled in, going viral once again for his stone-faced response.

The special included a slew of guest stars, including dynamic duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who took to the stage to host the show and responded to Ryan's controversial joke.

During the Q+A portion of the night, Ryan called out from the audience, "I have a question," and proceeded to stand up, with his wife Blake sitting by his side.

"Oh, hi, Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds, how is it going?" Tina asked. "Great... why? What have you heard?" he joked, referring to the legal battle with Justin Baldoni, one of the biggest controversies of the year.

Blake's face shot up to look at him with a cool expression, prompting many fans to believe that her husband had not run the joke by her before the show.

© NBC Kevin remained stone-faced after Ryan's quip

Yet it was Kevin's less-than-impressed look that had people talking. He also failed to clap for the Deadpool actor when he stood, despite his peers cheering for him.

Kevin sat chewing gum and looking disapprovingly at the duo, and fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss his surprising reaction.

"Kevin Costner looked like a deer caught in the headlights," wrote one fan, while another added, "Kevin Costner not having it at all."

© Variety via Getty Images He attended the SNL Homecoming Concert and went viral for his Cher reaction

"We are all Kevin Costner's eyebrow looking at Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively," quipped a third.

The 70-year-old was notably seated next to the legendary singer Cher, who performed at the SNL Homecoming Concert on Friday and sparked an awestruck reaction from Kevin on the night.

This marks Ryan and Blake's first public appearance together since the It Ends With Us actress filed a lawsuit against her co-star and the film's director, Justin Baldoni.

© Kevin Mazur/NBC via Getty Images Blake and Ryan made their first public appearance together since the lawsuit drama

The controversy began when Blake and Justin were not spotted together on the press tour in 2024, and the mother of four took a more light-hearted approach to promoting the film; this caused immense backlash, considering it contained heavy themes of abuse and trauma.

In December, Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin, alleging that he harassed her during filming and conducted a smear campaign against her following the film's end.

The producer then filed a countersuit against Blake and Ryan, as well as The New York Times for its reporting on the initial complaint, citing libel.

© Getty Images for Santa Barbara I Kevin walked the red carpet with his three youngest kids

Kevin's presence at the SNL anniversary special comes just days after making a rare appearance with three of his children for the premiere of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2.

He was joined by his three youngest kids, Grace, 14, Hayes, 15, and Cayden, 17, at the event, and looked on proudly as they walked the red carpet.

Kevin shares Grace, Hayes and Cayden with his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner. He is also the father of four other children: Annie, 40, Lily, 38, and Joe, 37, from his marriage to Cindy Silva, and his son Liam, 28, from his romance with Bridget Rooney.