Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca stuns in plunging gown following dramatic arrest

Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca stepped out in a showstopping black gown for the premiere of Queen of the Ring in New York City, just months after her shock arrest.

The 31-year-old looked incredible in the dress, which featured a plunging neckline covered by sheer fabric that showcased her lithe figure.

Francesca paired the look with black strappy heels, drop earrings and a bold red lip that drew attention to her sharp cheekbones.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Clint Eastwood's 8 children

Her reddish-brown hair was styled in tight curls down her back and she wore minimal accessories to complete the outfit.

This marks one of the few appearances since her October arrest in connection with domestic violence.

At the time, police were contacted by the actress' unnamed boyfriend about an altercation, before they informed him to arrive at the Safety Zone at the Beverly Hills Police Department.

© Getty Images Francesca stunned in the black gown

Despite having "visible injuries" according to the police report, the man did not seek medical treatment. Francesca was arrested on domestic violence charges but later released on bail.

The prosecution dropped the case due to insufficient evidence.

The director's daughter has been dating Alexander Wraith since 2018, and the pair share a young son, Titan. It was not confirmed if Alexander was involved in the police event.

© Getty Images The 31-year-old stars in Queen of the Ring

Francesca co-stars in Queen of the Ring, a biopic that follows the life of Mildred Burke, a professional wrestler who became a three-time women's world champion.

Speaking to Fightful about the film, she shared that she knew nothing about the world of wrestling until she joined the project.

"It's a new love. It's definitely a new love," she said of the sport. "I knew of it, but I'd never really followed it. I didn't know very much about it. So I kind of liked that about this is because I got to just completely dive in and be immersed in this whole other world and this whole other kind of athletic art form. It's pretty incredible."

© Gilbert Flores Francesca has been dating Alexander Wraith since 2018

Francesca expertly juggles parenting and Hollywood and shared how wonderful it was to see Clint and Frances' relationship with her son, Titan.

"I mean, [he's] just the sweetest," she told Fox News Digital of the Gran Torino star. "You know, my dad was very strict and my mom—both my parents were very strict with me when I was a kid. And it's so lovely and sometimes bittersweet to just see how doting and just classic grandpa and grandma they are to their grandson, who can do no wrong."

She added that her parents were very present in her child's life, bringing her even closer to them.

© Paul Archuleta Her parents are very involved in Titan's life

"It's lovely. And they have their own relationship that I'm obviously involved in. They're fantastic, and they're so present," she shared. "It's a connection unlike anything else. And it's definitely the most important part of my life right now is nurturing those relationships."

Francesca was previously married to Jordan Feldstein, the brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein. They lived in wedded bliss for just eight days in 2013 before filing for divorce.