Priscilla Presley reveals moment with ex-husband Elvis Presley that left her 'totally shocked'

Priscilla Presley is always eager to share some of her memories of her time with her late ex-husband Elvis Presley.

The "A Little Less Conversation" singer and the Elvis & Me author met in Germany in 1959, and were married from 1967 to 1973, during which time they welcomed their only child, daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away in 2023.

The Presley family matriarch has always been at the forefront of preserving the icon's legacy, often delighting fans by sharing throwback photos of the two together or telling stories about living in Graceland, and most recently, she reflected on visiting the King of Rock 'n' Roll's childhood home.

Priscilla took to Instagram this week to answer fan questions, and recalled what it was like visiting the home Elvis was born in in Tupelo, Mississippi in 1935, which the family lost three years later after Elvis' father Vernon Presley was found guilty of altering a check, for which he was subsequently jailed for eight months."

"I went a few times actually," Priscilla shared, confessing: "I was totally shocked at how small his place was."

The video featured pictures of the humble wooden home, a two-room structure built by Vernon himself.

© Getty Elvis' birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi

"Maybe about five or six times we went there," Priscilla continued, noting that Elvis "would show people that would visit Graceland," the famed Tennessee estate he purchased for $100,000 in 1957 when he was 22 years old.

Further recalling what the home was like, Priscilla shared: "I mean literally you walked into the living room and there was the kitchen, it was all so small, it was hard to believe that they lived there."

© Getty Images The late singer with his parents in 1945

"We talked about some of the memories that he had there, the kid next door that he played with when he was young," she went on, adding: "He would show his room, which was basically the house, it was so small."

© Getty The home had two rooms

Priscilla lastly noted that Elvis "liked to bring people down there to see his house" because "it really showed how much he made it in life."

© Getty Visitors in the home in 2007

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and marvel over the story, with one writing: "We, Elvis' fans, love you Priscilla for bringing us all these precious memories from all those days you had together."

Others followed suit with: "Great memories," and: "Elvis was so humble. Loved by so many and never will he be forgotten," as well as: "Love that you are doing this."