Priscilla Presley's eye-opening income in 2024 revealed following latest lawsuit

Throughout her career, Priscilla Presley has built substantial wealth from a variety of ventures, including her divorce settlement, movie deals, brand partnerships, and an impressive property portfolio, which features the iconic Graceland estate.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the star has a total net worth of $50 million. In recent reports, Priscilla has revealed her eye-watering income for 2024 following the elder-abuse lawsuit she filed last year against a group of ex-associates.

In July 2024, the 79-year-old initiated legal action against Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, Vahe Sislyan and Lynn Walker Wright after she accused them of stealing over $1 million from her.

During legal proceedings, Priscilla shared that the amount that had been allegedly taken was the same amount as the income she had made for the whole of last year.

According to Radar Online, Elvis Presley's ex-wife had accumulated a staggering $1 million for 34 paid appearances worldwide. However, Priscilla admitted that she was unable to note "how much [she] actually received from" a total of 12 public appearances in 2023.

"For my income, I rely heavily on my appearances, which are typically done as part of a series of stage discussion I call 'An Evening With Priscilla'," she explained in her filing.

"Defendants know that this is my primary source of income and how I am able to pay my bills."

According to Radar Online, Priscilla alleged: "Recently, in an effort to directly and improperly interfere with my ability to earn a living, [Brigitte] and [the other associate] [through the companies they created for their benefit] have begun barraging my contractual partners, associates, personal assistants and family members, with a series of baseless cease and desist letters, demanding that everyone in my life stop doing business with me or assisting me earn a living."

She continued: "I have had to incur significant fees and costs trying to defend against these baseless threatening letters."

The star revealed she had allegedly made $62,000 from two events in Florida last year.

In the original lawsuit filing, Priscilla claimed her ex-associates "preyed on her" through "forcing her into a form of indentured servitude" in a "meticulously planned and abhorrent scheme".

The star met Brigitte back in 2021, who managed a business that sold Elvis memorabilia at an auction house. According to the lawsuit, Brigitte allegedly enticed her into signing contracts and creating companies that saw the group claim 80 percent of the income while the star was left with "just 20 percent of her own company".