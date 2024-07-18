Priscilla Presley, 79, claims she was robbed of $1million by business partners, alleges 'elder abuse'

Priscilla Presley has filed a new lawsuit in which she has claimed she had $1million stolen from her and that she is the victim of financial elder abuse.

The documents were filed by Priscilla's lawyer Marty Singer, who according to TMZ, is "claiming a woman named Brigitte Kruse, among others, took advantage of Elvis Presley's ex-wife".

Priscilla, 79, claims Brigitte, the founder of Kruse GWS Auctions who have worked alongside the Presley estate for years, forced Priscilla into a "form of indentured servitude" by "gaining her trust, isolating her from the most important people in her life, and duping her into believing that they would take care of her (personally and financially)".

© Gerardo Mora Brigitte Kruse and Priscilla pose during the Vineyard Wine Bar Bistro Presents Priscilla Presley on January 05, 2023

"They convinced [Priscilla] that all of her former advisors were either deceitful or incompetent, and that she was leaving millions of dollars on the table as the result of their mismanagement," the filing alleges.

Kevin Fialko, Vahe Sislyan, Lynn Walker Wright and Priscilla Presley Partners are all also named in the documents, which allege that "by isolating [Priscilla] and immersing themselves in every aspect of her life, the Defendants were able to fraudulently induce [Priscilla] into giving them power of attorney, control over her family and personal trusts, and control over her bank accounts".

© Gary Gershoff Priscilla has alleged financial elder abuse

Priscilla and Brigitte met in 2021 through mutual friends to discuss the auctioneer's business selling Elvis memorabilia. Elvis' ex-wife then claims that, following advice set out by Brigitte, she created companies where she only received minority shares, and her associates took 80% of the income; she also referenced the 2023 movie Priscilla, claiming the money was misappropriated.

Priscillla is asking for the license and operating agreements for the "sham companies" to be rescinded, to block the defendants from having access to her financial accounts and to hold them "accountable for their wrongful actions".

© Getty Wedding Photos of Elvis to Priscilla on May 01,1967

"They manipulated and defrauded an older woman during extremely vulnerable moments in her life (including the death of her daughter) in an effort to enrich themselves," the filing added.

The decision by Priscilla to file the lawsuit comes 10 months after Brigitte previously sued Priscilla for breach of contract, alleging she was brought in to help Priscilla stave off insolvency but was cut off.

© Getty Priscilla, Lisa Marie and Riley seen at the Warner Bros. premiere of Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015

Brigitte alleged she was to help "prevent Priscilla's financial ruin and public embarrassment," and had spent time and money to launch products to coincide with the release of the 2023 film.

Priscilla, in response, filed to dismiss the suit, claiming she exited the relationship after she learned "Kruse and her associate were attempting to misappropriate Ms. Presley's assets and were engaging in other acts of wrongdoing".

© Getty Priscilla gives a press conference to announce Elvis Presley's home, Graceland Mansion, will open to the public

Following the death of her daughter Lisa-Marie in 2023, Priscilla also became embroiled in a legal battle with granddaughter Riley Keough, who became the sole trustee of her mom's million-dollar estate.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress, 34, and her grandmother, 78 were at odds since Lisa Marie's passing over an amendment she made to her will in 2016 which made Riley, the sole trustee, as opposed to Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel.

A settlement was made in October 2023, that saw Priscilla receive a $1 million lump-sum payment funded by Lisa Marie’s $25 million life insurance policy, and Priscilla's son Navarone Garibaldi will be a beneficiary of Lisa Marie’s trust.

Riley also permitted Priscilla to be buried near her ex-husband Elvis Presley at Graceland upon her death.