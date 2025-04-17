Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emma Heming delights fans as she shares incredible update amid husband Bruce Willis' health battle
Bruce Willis, Emma Heming arrives at the Comedy Central Roast Of Bruce Willis on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

The Die Hard star was first diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2022

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Emma Heming Willis delighted fans as she shared an emotional and inspiring milestone. 

The entrepreneur, advocate and founder of Make Time Wellness took to Instagram to unveil the cover of "The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope and Yourself on the Caregiving Path," a heartfelt guide shaped by her experiences as a caregiver to her husband, Bruce Willis, following his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

"I'm honored to share the cover of my first book," Emma wrote in a joint Instagram post with her publisher. "Born from grief, shaped by love and guided by purpose, this is the book I needed back when Bruce was first diagnosed and I was frozen with fear and uncertainty."

Emma and Bruce, who married in 2009, share two daughters, Mabel Ray, 13, and Evelyn Penn, 10. Bruce is also father to three daughters from his previous marriage to Demi Moore: Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31. 

Emma has remained fiercely protective of her blended family, and in the wake of Bruce's diagnosis, she has emerged as a voice of strength and compassion for caregivers around the world.

emma heming and bruce willis holding hands on red carpet© Getty Images
Emma is fiercely protective of Bruce

"This is the book I trust will help the next caregiver," she continued in her caption. "It is filled with support, insight and the hope needed to navigate this journey. This book is for all of us finding our way through the unknown with love, grit and courage. You are not alone."

In a moving statement shared by publisher The Open Field, Emma expanded on what led her to write the book. 

Actor Bruce Willis (L) and his wife English model Emma Heming attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Glass" at SVA Theatre on January 15, 2019 in New York City© ANGELA WEISS
Bruce and Emma share a special relationship amid his health battle

"For me, knowledge is power, and building a supportive community around me has been vital. It has brought stability and a certain amount of control back, control that was completely shattered when the diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia first came into our family’s world."

Photo shared by Emma Heming Willis of her husband Bruce Willis with their daughter Mabel Ray as a baby© Instagram
Photo shared by Emma Heming Willis of her husband Bruce Willis with their daughter Mabel Ray as a baby

She continued, "Dementia not only affects your loved one but can shake a whole family’s foundation and self, if you allow it. Identifying the right resources to educate and enlighten myself has been powerful and has allowed me the space to continue to move forward in the most positive way so that I can be the best mother, wife, daughter, friend and care partner. I want to be able to share that with the next person who finds themselves here."

Bruce's health battle

Bruce, 69, was first diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that affects communication, in 2022. At the time, his family shared a statement announcing he would be stepping away from acting. 

In early 2023, his condition progressed, and his loved ones confirmed he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a rare and debilitating brain disease.

Since then, Emma has candidly documented her caregiving journey and spoken about the emotional toll the disease has taken on her family. 

The forthcoming book, which is set for release on September 9, is already available for preorder.  

