Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming begs fans to 'rally' for him in emotional post

Emma Heming shared a heartfelt message on her husband Bruce Willis' milestone birthday, asking his loyal fans to send their love amid his ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia.

The mother of two took to Instagram on his special day to post a photo of the Die Hard actor throwing a thumbs-up gesture to the camera while sitting on a quad bike.

"It's Bruce's birthday, and if there's one thing I know, it's that there's no greater fan than a Bruce fan," Emma wrote in the caption.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Emma Heming shares incredibly heartfelt message about caregivers

"So flood him with all the love today – he will feel it, I swear he will. You are one powerful bunch. I love how you rally for him, and I'm so grateful that he has you."

Bruce was diagnosed with the terminal illness in February 2023, a year after receiving an initial diagnosis of aphasia, which rocked his blended family.

He shares two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, with Emma, whom he married in 2009. He is also a proud father to three daughters with his ex-wife, Demi Moore: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

© Instagram Emma posted the sweet snap of her husband for his milestone birthday

The family have rallied around Bruce since his health battle began, helping Emma care for him and guiding his young daughters through the difficult time.

The former model has been a fierce advocate for both dementia sufferers and carers amid Bruce's illness, and is in the process of writing a book about her journey caring for the star.

"This book is very personal and my hope is that when it finally lands into your hands it will help you as much as this book has helped me," Emma revealed on Instagram.

© Pacific Press/LightRocket via Ge Emma encouraged Bruce's fans to send their love

"This book is for caregivers – to remind them they are not alone – and for the people in their lives to learn how they can support them," she added.

Recently, she called out the medical community for the lack of resources offered to caregivers, and pushed for more support from doctors.

"I received a call from a very prominent doctor the other day, letting me know that he has a family who's just been diagnosed with young onset Alzheimer's, and they have three children…and that he needs all of my resources, any contacts," she said in a video posted to social media.

© Gilbert Flores The former model called out the medical community for their lack of carer support

"And I have the contacts, and nothing makes me happier than to be able to be of service and to support the next caregiver, which I happily passed on," she added.

"The thing that just boggles my mind is how do our doctors not already have a Rolodex of ways to support caregivers?"

She continued: "They need to do better. Doctors need to do better. Doctors really do need to have a road map of just some support."

© Getty Images Bruce was diagnosed in February 2023

Emma revealed that when Bruce first received his diagnosis, she was merely given a pamphlet and offered no further help.

On Bruce's milestone birthday, he also received an outpouring of love from his daughters. Rumer took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her parents dancing around and laughing together, writing, "To the King…I love you Daddio."

Meanwhile, Scout shared a series of photos of her dad, gushing, "Happy birthday to the greatest of all time."

© Bruce Glikas The Die Hard actor's daughters shared heartfelt messages on his special day

"Every day I thank the Gods that 50% of my DNA is from him. The music I make, the magic I create, and the magnetic mischief I incite, that's my father's legacy alive in the world."

Tallulah wrote a heartwarming post where she recounted her childhood memories with Bruce, emphasizing how proud she was of her last name.