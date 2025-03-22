Bruce Willis and Emma Heming celebrate emotional milestone amid dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming have been through some "monumental highs and devastating lows" – but they had reason to celebrate on Friday.

Emma shared an emotional tribute to her husband to celebrate their "unconditional love" on their 16th wedding anniversary.

Posting what appeared to be a throwback photo of the pair laughing and hugging, Emma penned: "Today marks 16 years with the love of a lifetime.

"We've shared monumental highs and devastating lows, and through it all, we've built something timeless."

She added: "I'm so deeply grateful for every chapter I've had with him – and all the ones we'll continue to write, in our language of unconditional love."

Bruce and Emma married on March 21, 2009, in a private ceremony held at his then-home in Turks and Caicos. Following this private ceremony, the two legally tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Beverly Hills.

© Instagram Emma and Bruce have been married 16 years

The couple have not shared many wedding photos online, although Emma did share one for their 13th anniversary. The photo showed her overwhelmed with emotion during their wedding speeches.

She captioned it: "13 years ago, those wedding speeches really sent us over the edge… #uglycry."

Following their marriage, Bruce told W Magazine that meeting Emma meant: "I went from '[Explicit] love' to 'love is truly the answer'".

He explained: "She was a real person, and she didn't want anything from me. I hear so many people in relationships say, 'I just need a couple of days away, or even an hour away.'

"But I don't want to be away from Emma at all. It's the most singular relationship I've ever had in my life."

© Instagram Bruce and Emma fell in love after one date

The retired actor and former model met in 2005 when they both caught each other’s eyes at their mutual trainer Gunnar Peterson’s gym. At the time, Emma was engaged to American entrepreneur Brent Bolthouse, but fate was on Bruce and Emma’s side.

They met again in 2007 after she and Brent had broken off their engagement. Speaking on the David Letterman show in 2009, the Red actor revealed that after just one date the couple fell "mad crazy in love".

© Instagram Bruce and Emma married in Turks and Caicos in March 2009

On their tenth wedding anniversary in March 2019, Emma and Bruce returned to the tropical Turks and Caicos to renew their vows in front of all their children.

Bruce and Emma are parents to daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. Emma is also stepmom to Bruce's three daughters from his previous marriage to Demi Moore: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

Emma shared a photo of her and Bruce kissing following the ceremony on Instagram along with the caption: "We said, we do, again, 10 years later. #happyanniversarymylove."

Speaking about their vow renewal on their 14th anniversary in 2023, Emma said: "On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said 'I do' back in 2009.

"I'm so happy we did. Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends. Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime.

© Instagram Emma has been Bruce's carer since he was diagnosed with FTD in 2023

"And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to."

Emma has been Bruce's carer since he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in early 2023, after previously stepping away from acting due to aphasia, a disorder that affects speech and language comprehension.