Lizzo has fans doing a double take in sizzling new lingerie pics

Lizzo is embracing her next chapter with confidence and style, and her fans are loving every second of it.

The Grammy-winning star wowed her 11.7 million followers on Thursday with a striking new series of selfies, proudly showcasing her transformed figure in head-turning pieces from her shapewear brand, Yitty.

Dressed in a vibrant pink lace bra and matching bottoms, the 36-year-old paused for a mirror selfie in a sleek, marble-lined bathroom, exuding self-love and empowerment. Lizzo simply captioned the carousel: "Smoothing lace is back @yitty."

The sizzling snaps mark another milestone in Lizzo’s personal wellness journey, which she has been documenting with refreshing honesty since 2023.

She first launched Yitty in 2022 in collaboration with Fabletics, offering body-positive shapewear and intimates in a wide range of sizes. The brand has since expanded into loungewear and fashion, with Lizzo herself often modeling the latest looks.

Earlier this year, the singer shared the exciting news that she had reached her personal health goal.

"I did it," she revealed to fans on Instagram. "Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven't seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!"

Lizzo's transformation

While her transformation has made headlines, Lizzo has remained focused on her inner growth and staying intentional with her words. During an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, she opened up about her mindset shift around the term "weight loss," saying she prefers to describe it as "weight release."

"My man, he's so funny," she said with a laugh, referring to her boyfriend Myke Wright. "He was the one that brought it to my attention at first. Because at first I was like, 'Oh my gosh I lost five pounds' and he was like, 'Where did it go?'"

She admitted that the comment initially caught her off guard, but it stayed with her. "I was mad at him, I was like, 'Why would he say that?' but he was like, 'Where did it go?'"

Now, Lizzo says, her perspective has changed. "I want to be very intentional about the words that come out of my mouth because there's young people who are watching me and they're experiencing what I'm putting into the world," she shared. "They're applying it to their own experience and their own life just like I did when I was a kid."

She also reflected on how much the media’s portrayal of body image has influenced her over the years. "The way the media treated people who gained and lost weight had an effect on my brain chemistry," she admitted. "Be careful with your words because it can affect somebody in ways you don't even know."

"Even me releasing the weight has affected people and I take that seriously. I take that responsibility," she said. "And because of that I want to transmute it into something that makes people feel comfortable and less afraid of it."

Back in March 2023, Lizzo told The New York Times that her progress was the result of slow and consistent effort. "I've been methodical, losing weight very slowly," she explained. "Losing weight is actually the slowest thing in the world and you don't really notice it until you notice it."