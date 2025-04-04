Jenny McCarthy's impressive secret to staying in shape

At 52 years old, Jenny McCarthy has never looked better.

The blonde bombshell always leaves fans wondering how she maintains her incredible figure, after welcoming her son in 2002 and posting frequent snaps showcasing her fitness prowess.

She has emphasized the importance of consistent workouts to keep her body in shape, as well as a healthy and balanced diet, and a holistic approach to health that helps her glow from the inside out.

Join HELLO! as we explore just how Jenny does it.

A well-rounded diet

© Getty The 52-year-old steers clear of restrictive diets

The former Playboy model shared with Health Fitness Revolution that she prefers a gluten and dairy-free diet, noting how difficult it is as a busy mother to eat healthy 100 percent of the time.

"Especially in today's age how convenient fast-food restaurants are, and how exhausted we are as mothers," she told the outlet. "It's too overwhelming that we sacrifice healthy food."

She likes to indulge in the occasional treat and tends to avoid fully restricting herself, as that can lead to an unhealthy relationship with food.

Jenny shared with Shape that going on the Weight Watchers program previously taught her all about portion control, leading to a staggering 60-pound weight loss.

Switching it up

© Instagram Jenny enjoys incorporating an array of workouts into her routine

Jenny is passionate about her fitness, and enjoys a variety of different exercises to keep things exciting.

"I can't run anymore, my bones hurt," she told Fox News. "So all I do is an incline of 15 on a treadmill, and then I hold my hand weights, and I watch Game of Thrones or Housewives, and I literally box while I walk uphill, and that's all I can do for 45 minutes a day. That's all I have left in me."

She is also a fan of mixing cardio, strength training and flexibility workouts. Her routine includes jogging, cycling, swimming and yoga. The mother of one will do a 45-minute cardio workout three times a week, and a weight-centric workout three times a week, as she revealed on Instagram.

Her secret to success

Jenny is outspoken about her love for AirSculpt, a body contouring procedure said to remove fat cells. She entered into a paid partnership with the brand in June 2023, sharing that it completely changed how she saw her body.

"Stubborn fat can seem to come out of nowhere as we get a bit older, and I was no exception to this rule. Trying to get rid of my annoying 'spare tire', I worked out a ton but with no luck!" she wrote on Instagram,

"With [AirSculpt's] amazing patented technology, I was able to slim and tone my abs by removing that stubborn fat." The John Tucker Must Die actress previously shared with Us Weekly how she had stalled in her workouts until she found this method.

© FilmMagic She shared how her husband reacted to her body's major change

"I literally work out two hours a day," she explained. "You could tell I'm a fit person, so for me to have this annoying thing when I would sit down or like that my pants wouldn't fit or there's a little cheese when I slouch over. I was like, 'God, for all the work that I'm putting into working out and trying so hard to not have that go away was really frustrating and taking a toll.'"

"I almost wanted to give up," she added. "I'm like, 'Forget it. Why am I even going to the gym?' So when I saw that this was a solution and how easy of a procedure it was to do, I was like, 'Sign me up!'"

Jenny revealed that her husband, Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg, couldn't believe her transformation after the procedure. "He was blown away," she said. "You know, because we've all tried things, including Donnie. And so when I came back and he saw immediate results, he was like, 'Jenny, this is amazing.'"

Jenny's thoughts on Ozempic

© Startraks Photo/Shutterstock Jenny shared that she does not take Ozempic

The star explained that she wasn't concerned about checking her weight anymore, but rather wanted to see progress in her muscle growth. "[It's] 100 percent not about the weight," she told Us Weekly. "In fact, I don't even own a scale. I haven't owned a scale since my 20s because muscle weighs more than fat. It was about targeting a certain area."

As she was not trying to actively lose weight, Jenny shared that she was not interested in using the weight loss drug Ozempic. "I'm not an Ozempic person," she said. "I wanted a permanent solution to a targeted area…and that's what I got."

Jenny added that she would never judge someone for using Ozempic, as everyone had their individual fitness journeys to consider. "I think whatever suits someone's needs. If you fall into the category where you think it's right for you, I am not gonna shame you," she told the outlet.

"I'll support anything people want to do. For me in particular, I knew that it was not permanent, I knew that a lot of people that go off of it, they regain their weight."

Holistic health

© Getty Images The former model is a fan of infrared sauna sessions

For Jenny, no fitness regimen is complete without a well-rounded approach to health, which is why she enjoys regular infrared sauna sessions.

"I beg everyone to look up the benefits," she told AskUsBeauty. "Not only do you burn a ton of calories, it helps create collagen, helps with elasticity, shrinks face pores and detoxes your body. Many spas have them now, and I can't express enough how much of a difference it makes in your appearance and overall health."

For more insight into Jenny and Donnie's sweet relationship, see below...