Christie Brinkley reveals surprising secret to incredible physique at 71

Christie Brinkley has never looked better than at 71 years old, thanks to a lifetime of healthy living (and the occasional glass of prosecco).

The supermodel showcased her incredible physique in a sizzling bikini photo posted to her Instagram ahead of the launch of her highly anticipated memoir, Uptown Girl, on April 29.

Fans were left wondering how she achieves her lithe figure; thankfully, Christie has shared titbits about her fitness and diet regime over the years.

Keeping it moving

Christie likes to add variety to her workouts to keep it interesting, and emphasized the importance of keeping her body moving as she ages.

"Don't stop moving because you'll rust," she told The Cut in 2018. "You have to grease the joints and keep moving. As long as I do that I feel great. If you start to hold still, they'll start acting up."

She explained to People how she likes to switch up outdoor exercises with home workouts depending on her motivation.

"When I'm in a place where I can get on a bicycle and just go for a long ride, I love doing that, but I also like to jump on a Peloton or to take a spin class of some sort," she said.

"I do a 20- or a 30-minute class several days a week, and then I'll do some of the floor exercises and arm and core [the other days]."

She continued: "I truly love my Total Gym because it's at-home equipment and for me, I find that if it's in my home, I'm going to do it." The blonde beauty is also a fan of yoga to keep her joints healthy.

Variety and vegetarianism

The mother of three's diet is integral to her physique and has been a priority since she was a teenager. As a lifelong vegetarian, Christie tries to incorporate as many colors on her plate as possible to maintain a healthy diet.

"I've always fed my children, my family, and myself a rainbow of color a day," she told The Cut. For lunch, I go into greens and do a salad, then add a protein like a bean or nuts."

She continued: "Dinner is more of the same except maybe I'll put my vegetables on a bean pasta, rice, grain, or quinoa."

After changing diets throughout the years, she knew how important it was to maintain balance with her meals. "I started reading books right away because I knew I had to replace the protein and figure out what to do," she told the outlet.

"Over the years I've been a vegan, a macrobiotic, a lacto-ovo. The one constant since the day I stopped eating meat was that I haven’t eaten any red meat or fowl." Despite eating a healthy diet, Christie emphasized that a mentality of restriction around food is never a good idea.

"We have to stop thinking of healthy eating as a 'diet' which I call deny-eating. It's like you are denying something you should be having," she told New Idea. "Instead, you need to have a paradigm shift and be like, 'I have the opportunity to gift myself.'" However, a glass of prosecco never goes astray as an "'exclamation point on the end of a good day."

Skin secrets

Christie's number one skincare secret is to use sun protection at all times, after having skin cancers removed from her body in the past. "I slathered on sunblock religiously while [on vacation], and I kept my shirt on and wore a wide-brimmed hat," she told People.

"I can't express enough how much better my skin was coming home this time than any other time I've come back. Usually, even though I would try and do some sun protection, I would kind of feel like the old piece of leather of a pirate's shoe."

As for if she has dabbled in the world of plastic surgery, Christie shared that she prefers to avoid Botox as much as possible. "I don't Botox," she said on The Tamron Hall Show. "I like the movement. I like to be able to have expression and move my face. I only did Botox once and had a bad experience with it and I never did it again."

"I'm aging at my own pace," she added. "And I love that today, we can choose how we want to age."

