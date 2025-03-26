Lizzo turns heads in fishnet tights as she enters her rockstar era in more ways than one 

Lizzo transformed into a rockstar in her music video titled ‘Love in Real Life.’

The performer wore a brown and black leather jacket with snakeskin and studs, and an edgy black lingerie two-piece, with sparkles and lace tights.

To finish off her cool girl look, she added loads of silver statement jewelry and matching long silver nails to complete the aesthetic.

To help promote her catchy song which was shot in Prague during the winter, she posted a picture of herself looking luxurious in front of a sleek classic car.

Her new style era may have started with a music video, but she’s been going strong with the edgy and bold looks that scream “rockstar.”

© Instagram Lizzo looked gorgeous in her bold red outfit

The entertainer posted a reel of herself dancing to her song "Still Bad", while rocking a black one-piece with circular cut-outs, and a huge white feather coat with black spots, along with matching heels with feathers at the ankles.

She completed the look with large silver hoops, and black round Chanel glasses, as she strutted down the hallway in the video, to proudly show her viewers her OOTD.

© Instagram Lizzo has lost weight 'slowly'

Lizzo also posted a fiery red outfit that featured skin-tight textured leggings and a latex corset top, with fake blood on her face and hands, for her newest music video "Still Bad", which came out in March.

The entertainer has continued to post her concert looks featuring a red satin corset, big fur coats, plaid miniskirts, and of course, a growing collection of black leather jackets.

© Instagram Lizzo has been weight training

Lizzo’s rockstar era isn’t just an era, in fact, the star is just getting started with the bold aesthetic, and for a major reason.

She took to Instagram to announce that she will be portraying rock n roll’s pioneer Rosetta Tharpe in her budding acting career. Amazon’s MGM Studios will help the performer shine light on the impact of the icon, for the upcoming movie titled, Rosetta.

Lizzo posted a picture of the grand news using an article from Deadline, and she captioned the post: “Black people made rock n’ roll yeaaaaah.”

In another post, she featured a video of herself shredding on a glam red electric guitar on stage, and she candidly explained in the caption that the movie is coming into fruition purely because of her own persistent efforts.

She shared: “This is a film I’ve been producing for years, fighting for her story to get told… I’ve been honoring her in my music videos & performances… pitching her movie to people who’ve never heard of her… studying her life and reading every book that exists about her.”

Lizzo transparently added just how much the project personally means to her and she stated: “This is my baby, my passion— because Rosetta deserves [it].”

The star passionately feels that Rosetta’s story will be beautifully portrayed in the artistic project, and she concluded in the caption: “The Godmother of Rock n Roll is in good hands y’all. Stay tuned.”

On her Instagram story, Lizzo enthusiastically added: “[The news is] finally out ya’ll. I’m so excited and honored.”