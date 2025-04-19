Monty Don shares emotional message about 'huge comfort' following heartbreaking loss

Gardeners’ World presenter Monty Don has shared a heartfelt message about grief, following the loss of a close friend.

The 69-year-old broadcaster and writer took to Instagram to post a moving tribute to his friend Rosie, who recently passed away.

'Rosie would have approved'

Monty Don shared a breathtaking photo of a sunset sky online

Posting a photo of a vivid sunset, Monty wrote: "The end of a profoundly moving and celebratory day saying goodbye to a dear friend – all done in magnificent style. I think Rosie would have approved."

He did not share further details about Rosie’s death, but his followers were quick to offer support.

One replied: "Condolences Monty. A beautiful picture for your friend."

Another added: "May loving memories give solace."

The post resonated with many fans, who have followed Monty’s personal life as closely as his work on screen.

The healing power of nature

Monty Don on Gardeners' World

Monty has previously spoken openly about how gardening and the natural world have helped him cope with grief and difficult periods in his life.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, he said: "One of the things that has always moved me, and this has often been said by people who are grieving, is that the rhythm of the seasons is a huge comforter."

He continued: "In the bleakest midwinter, you trust that spring will come, that the blossom will appear. You sow a seed and you trust that it will flower."

For Monty, nature provides not just solace, but a quiet sense of certainty in uncertain times: "Underneath it all, there is that rhythm of nature. More than ever, we need that. Everybody needs it – always and always has done."

End of live tour

Monty shares three dogs with his wife Sarah

Monty’s message came just days after he wrapped up his An Audience with Monty Don tour, which began in November last year.

The tour had been disrupted by illness, forcing him to cancel a number of dates across the country, including appearances in Exeter, Truro, Bath and Nottingham.

In a video update posted to his 1.3 million followers in late November, Monty explained: "I am so sorry to have disappointed all those people who were going to come and see me."

He continued: "On Friday afternoon I was rushed to A and E. I was kept in hospital over Saturday, Sunday and Monday and had to have drips and all the rest of it."

Monty added that he was on the mend: "I came home last night and I’m feeling much better. I’m going to spend the next few days quietly recuperating."

Personal connection with fans

Rachel and Monty are a dream team!

Monty’s openness about his health, grief and personal reflections has earned him praise from fans for his honesty and humility.

He often shares insights into his daily life, garden routines and beloved pets on social media, offering followers a window into his world outside of television.

Though best known for Gardeners' World, which he has presented since 2003, Monty has also become a well-respected voice on the subjects of mental health, mindfulness and the environment.

For many viewers, Monty’s work represents stability, comfort and familiarity – qualities he now says nature can offer to all of us in difficult times.

While the loss of Rosie clearly left a mark, Monty’s message reflects his long-held belief that life, like the seasons, always carries on.

Gardeners' World continues to air weekly on BBC Two and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.