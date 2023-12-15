Gardeners' World star Monty Don's 'symbolic' ritual at home with wife Sarah

Monty Don has made no secret of his distaste for winter. The Gardeners' World host speaks openly about how the dark mornings and early sunsets trigger his seasonal affective disorder, as well as hampering his ability to spend time in his beloved garden.

In his latest blog, the gardening oracle further laments his dislike of winter, explaining: "The gardening days are absurdly short. Areas that are sun filled from April to October get no light at all and it is dark by 4.30.

"My garden in December is not a fun place," he continued. "If it is not ankle deep in a particularly sloshy brand of mud it is frozen solid or, very occasionally, bowed under by a dollop of snow. This looks great for half an hour but crushes and smothers as well as adding yet more mud when it thaws."

© Graham Stone/Shutterstock Winter is not Monty's favourite time in the garden

He goes on to explain that planting anything during winter is a "sham" but did end his post on a positive note, sharing the ritual he and his wife Sarah indulge in come December 26.

"Boxing Day feels like a fresh start," Monty adds. "In fact, I always sow some seeds on Boxing Day - onions, chillies, some tomatoes - as much as a symbolic act as serious horticulture."

Looking ahead, Monty notes that after Christmas, things are on the up. "Midwinter is past. the days are getting longer. Soon there will be snowdrops and aconites, crocus and hellebores.

"But first the weather-driven weeks leading up to midwinter have to be confronted. But then, if there was not the December dark the light of Spring and Summer would not seem so bright or precious."

It certainly sounds like December is far from Monty's favourite time of year, but he did note a couple of positive things, writing of his love for Brussels sprouts.

© Getty Monty Don manages to find a few garden jobs in December

"Brussels sprouts have bad press but I regard Christmas dinner as incomplete without them," before noting he also loves to see birds flittering about during the winter months.

"I would say that one of the things I most enjoy about winter is watching the birds feed at the table outside our kitchen window. It may not have the glamour of going on safari or a trip to the Galapagos - but it is just as rewarding and right on every gardener’s doorstep."

We hope Monty manages to find some outdoor joy this winter!

