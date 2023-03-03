Gardeners' World star Monty Don's childhood cancer battle he never talks about Monty had bone marrow cancer as a youngster

Monty Don always appears to be the picture of health on Gardeners' World, so it comes as surprise that he was unwell in childhood.

"When I was a child I had bone-marrow cancer," Monty told The Guardian. "I was a sickly child, and it wasn't until I was 19 that I realised I was quite a robust, vigorous person."

The gardener revealed how his early illness impacted his life, explaining: "Since then I've taken ill health to be an irritating interruption into what is a fairly reliable stream of good health." Monty makes the most of his wellness, tending to his magical garden at home - take a look at his own green space below.

WATCH: Monty Don shares personal garden transformation - fans go wild

Despite Monty saying he is in good health, the 67-year-old has had a few brushes with illness as an adult - in 2007 he spent a spell in hospital with peritonitis, which is inflammation of the lining of your abdomen.

"It was very serious, but once they had taken my appendix out and dealt with the infection I was packed off home after just four nights," Monty said.

Monty was admitted to hospital with inflammation

Monty also took leave from his role on BBC2 in 2008, when the star experienced a blockage in the brain. The blockage resulted in a disruption to the blood supply to the brain and a transient ischaemic attack (TIA), also known as a 'mini-stroke'.

Monty Don took time off work following a mini-stroke

Monty later fell ill with Covid in May 2022. At the time, he wrote on Twitter: "Have been in bed with Covid for the past four days but much better today- however it isn't much fun and boy, doesn't it knock you sideways! Utterly exhausted."

After a few nasty bouts of ill health, we're glad Monty is keeping well now!

