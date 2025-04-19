Watch as Lady Gaga apologizes to Coachella audience for malfunction

There was Mayhem for Lady Gaga on Coachella weekend two when her head mic stopped working, forcing her to pivot mid performance.

The superstar's microphone cut out several times throughout her performance of "Abracadabra" and at one point Gaga switched to a hand-held mic.

As you can see in the video below, two songs into the Friday night headlining set the mic was glitching and as she descended to the stage a dancer appeared to hand her a new mic, with Gaga reappearing on stage holding the working instrument.

Lady Gaga apologizes to Coachella audience for malfunction

Later during the set, while sitting at the piano, Gaga apologized for the error, joking: "I’m sorry my mic was broken for a second… at least you know I sing live."

"I guess all we can do is our best and I’m certainly giving you my best tonight," she added.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coa Lady Gaga performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Coachalla weekend two kicked off on Friday with performances from Gaga, K-pop star LISA, and The Prodigy.

Charli XCX continued to show why she is pop's princess, once again bringing out Lorde to perform their hit collab "girl, so confusing".