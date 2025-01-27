Little Monsters are celebrating a long-awaited announcement from Lady Gaga — after five years away from the scene, she is returning with new music.

Last week, the 38-year-old pop icon's website simply defaulted to a countdown that finally came to a close on Monday, January 27, revealing her new album.

After teasing the project last year during her appearance at the Olympic Games in Paris, and sharing tidbits on social media, Gaga announced that her seventh studio album, Mayhem, is coming soon. Watch the official album teaser below…

Mayhem will drop on March 7 and will include lead-off singles "Disease" and "Die With a Smile," which went to number one for the first time months after its release at the start of 2025.

Her fiancé Michael Polanksy also acts as one of the producers on the project, which will contain 14 tracks and was teased with billboards appearing overnight in New York and Las Vegas.

Per a statement on the album, shared by Variety, Gaga explained: "The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved," and compared making the record to "reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can't put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way."

Gaga will drop the album "Mayhem" on March 7

At the Grammy Awards on February 2, Gaga will unveil the third single from the album and its accompanying music video. And understandably, her fans are extremely thrilled with the news.

"SCREAMING CRYING SHAKING, GAGA IS BACK YALL!!!!!!" one commented on her social media announcement, with another adding: "OMGGGGGGGGGGG YASSS MOTHER FINALLY AFTER 5 YEARS!!!!" and a third saying: "You better scream like a literal demon on this record again, baby girl, we love you forever."

"Die with a Smile" will also be featured on the record, just weeks after going to number one

The album is Gaga's first full recording of new material since 2020's chart-topping Chromatica, which became a dance-pop staple during the initial wave of Covid-19 lockdowns and was supported with a world tour and accompanying film.

Following Chromatica, she released her second collaborative album of jazz staples with Tony Bennett, Love For Sale, and starred in both House of Gucci and Joker: Folie à Deux. She released a soundtrack album for the latter titled Harlequin.

Gaga's fiancé Michael Polanksy is a co-producer on the album

Gaga will also support the album with a headlining set at Coachella in April. During a conversation with the Los Angeles Times in which she confirmed her Bruno Mars collab would be on the album, she shared some details on what Mayhem will look like.

"The record is full of my love of music — so many different genres, so many different styles, so many different dreams," she gushed. "It leaps around genre in a way that's almost corrupt. And it ends with love. That's the answer to all the chaos in my life is that I find peace with love."

The record will follow her companion album for "Joker: Folie à Deux"

"Every song that I wrote, I just kept getting kind of swept away in these different dreams I was having about the past — almost like a recollection of all these bad decisions that I made in my life. But it ends in this very happy place."