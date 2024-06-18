Global Citizen Festival 2024 headliners announced — Jelly Roll, Post Malone and more join Hugh Jackman and Chris Martin

Global Citizen have announced their highly anticipated lineup for their 2024 festival, set to take place on Central Park's Great Lawn - and you won't be disappointed.

The likes of Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Doja Cat and Rauw Alejandro are set to headline this year's festival, with Hugh Jackman hosting the event which aims to end extreme poverty around the world by 2030.

"For over a decade, Global Citizen has driven a life-saving impact for nearly 1.3 billion people around the world," Hugh Jackman said about his work with Global Citizen, as he works as an ambassador for the organization and has hosted the festival several times.

"We’ll gather once again on September 28 to help end extreme poverty, defend the planet, and demand equity", he explained, adding a personal message to fans: "I can’t wait to see you all on Central Park’s Great Lawn to collectively call for change on behalf of the world’s most vulnerable communities."

The festival is curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin, who is also set to appear alongside Dr. Jane Goodall, the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, and a UN Messenger of Peace.

It will be the first time that the Jelly Roll and Post Malone have taken to the poverty fighting festival. But for Doja Cat, this will be her second time taking to the Global Citizen stage, after she performed at the 2021 festival in Paris.

"I’m excited to join forces with Global Citizen once again in Central Park this September to drive as much action as we can to make the world a better place,” she said. "We all have a part we can play to help end extreme poverty and stand up for equity. I'm looking forward to being part of this major evening of positive change."

Since its 2012 debut, the festival has attracted impressive headline acts year-on-year. Stevie Wonder took to the stage in 2013, while JAY-Z was joined by Beyoncé for two duets in 2014 - who would headline the year after.

The Global Citizen Festival is organized by Global Poverty Project with three aims: defeat poverty, defend the planet, and demand equity. Unlike many other festivals, tickets are free and can be earned by taking action on the Global Citizen app or website to demand change from governments and private sector leaders.