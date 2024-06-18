Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Global Citizen Festival 2024 headliners announced — Jelly Roll, Post Malone and more join Hugh Jackman and Chris Martin
Global Citizen Festival 2024 headliners announced — Jelly Roll, Post Malone and more join Hugh Jackman and Chris Martin

The festival has previously showcased Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Sting and more

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
54 minutes ago
Global Citizen have announced their highly anticipated lineup for their 2024 festival, set to take place on Central Park's Great Lawn - and you won't be disappointed.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Jelly Roll visits SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for SiriusXM)© Jason Kempin
Jelly Roll will headline the annual festival

The likes of Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Doja Cat and Rauw Alejandro are set to headline this year's festival, with Hugh Jackman hosting the event which aims to end extreme poverty around the world by 2030.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs during Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6th, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)© Lorne Thomson
Post Malone will also take to the stage

"For over a decade, Global Citizen has driven a life-saving impact for nearly 1.3 billion people around the world," Hugh Jackman said about his work with Global Citizen, as he works as an ambassador for the organization and has hosted the festival several times.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Hugh Jackman speaks at Global Citizen NOW Summit at The Glasshouse on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen)© Noam Galai
Hugh Jackman returns to Global Citizen

"We’ll gather once again on September 28 to help end extreme poverty, defend the planet, and demand equity", he explained, adding a personal message to fans: "I can’t wait to see you all on Central Park’s Great Lawn to collectively call for change on behalf of the world’s most vulnerable communities."

Chris Martin from Coldplay performs during the Global Citizen Festival at the Barclaycard Arena on July 6, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany© Christian Augustin
Chris Martin has worked with Global Citizen since 2015

The festival is curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin, who is also set to appear alongside Dr. Jane Goodall, the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, and a UN Messenger of Peace.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 14: Doja Cat performs on the first night of The Scarlet Tour at The O2 Arena on June 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation)© Samir Hussein
Doja Cat has worked with Global Citizen more than once

It will be the first time that the Jelly Roll and Post Malone have taken to the poverty fighting festival. But for Doja Cat, this will be her second time taking to the Global Citizen stage, after she performed at the 2021 festival in Paris.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 02: Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100)© Kevin Mazur
Beyoncéand JAY-Z formerly performed at the festival

"I’m excited to join forces with Global Citizen once again in Central Park this September to drive as much action as we can to make the world a better place,” she said. "We all have a part we can play to help end extreme poverty and stand up for equity. I'm looking forward to being part of this major evening of positive change."

Since its 2012 debut, the festival has attracted impressive headline acts year-on-year. Stevie Wonder took to the stage in 2013, while JAY-Z was joined by Beyoncé for two duets in 2014 - who would headline the year after.

The Global Citizen Festival is organized by Global Poverty Project with three aims: defeat poverty, defend the planet, and demand equity. Unlike many other festivals, tickets are free and can be earned by taking action on the Global Citizen app or website to demand change from governments and private sector leaders.

