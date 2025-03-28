Lady Gaga turns 39! Inside her epic year of Mayhem, music & major moments

Lady Gaga turns 39 on Friday, and let's be honest - she's never been more Gaga.

Already this year, she's won another Grammy, released her seventh studio album, and was both the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. It's a lineup that would be a career highlight for most artists - but for Gaga? It's just Q1.

Her new album, Mayhem, dropped on March 7, debuting at number one on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart. The album is a success, both commercially and critically.

In the streaming era, she moved real, tangible albums and is proof that Little Monsters still show up for their mother. Mayhem is massive and emotional, a return to her hyper-pop roots.

"Maybe the last four or so albums I've made, I moved away from that and tried some different things," Gaga told Rolling Stone. "But this was a return to those Gothic dreams."

A day after the album was released, Gaga returned to Saturday Night Live and did what only a handful of artists can pull off - own the whole night. As both host and musical guest, she was in basically every scene.

Gaga leaned into the absurdity in the sketches, like the sketch with comedian Marcello Hernandez completely devoted to motorized suitcases.

Of course, she delivered performances that were both polished and high drama. It felt like a full circle moment from her early days of meat dresses and bubble gowns. Gaga is still weird and wonderful, just more self-assured.

In February, she walked away with a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Bruno Mars for their song "Die With A Smile."

With the award, she added another piece of hardware to her already stacked shelf - Gaga needs just an Emmy and a Tony to achieve EGOT status.

And she's not done yet. Next month, Gaga will headline Coachella, promising what she called "a massive night of chaos". If history is any indicator (see her 2017 Joanne-era performance that included a literal flying piano), it's going to be more than just a performance - it'll be a spectacle.

Gaga's life is not just music and acting. She's given us breadcrumbs into her love life as well. Last year, she got engaged to longtime boyfriend Michael Polansky.

The two confirmed their engagement at the Paris Olympics, and he's joined her on red carpets as she promotes Mayhem.

The two keep things mostly low-key (as low-key as one can be when you’re Lady Gaga), but fans have noticed the quieter kind of joy she seems to radiate recently.

"He just loves the whole me," Gaga told Good Morning America. "I learn a lot from him. He’s so supportive. He's got an incredibly kind heart. He's my best friend. Being in a partnership with your best friend I feel like is a huge blessing. I couldn't imagine going through life with anyone but him, honestly."

So yes, Gaga is turning 39, but she's doing it with the kind of momentum most artists only dream about. There's no reinvention press tour. She's just doing her thing bigger and bolder than ever. And it's working! If Mayhem is any indication, the year ahead is going to be very Gaga.