Inside Tina Knowles' incredible net worth: From humble beginnings to business mogul

Tina Knowles is better known for being the powerhouse mother of Beyoncé and her younger sister Solange, yet the matriarch is a savvy businesswoman in her own right.

Tina, whose memoir Matriarch hit shelves on Tuesday, boasts a net worth of $25 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, thanks to years of hard work in the fashion and beauty industry.

Humble beginnings

© Getty Images Tina worked as a makeup artist until she opened her own hair salon

After starting out as a makeup artist for Shiseido, a Japanese cosmetics company, she went on to open her own hair salon in 1990.

The Houston salon, named Headliners, became a haven for women everywhere, and even saw Beyoncé sweeping floors and helping her mom with daily tasks.

"She was a therapist and women would come into that salon with problems, and they would walk out new women," the legendary singer said in a video posted to Tina's Instagram.

© WireImage The matriarch was the hairstylist for Destiny's Child during their early days

"I remember us performing right here all the time for the customers," she added, standing alongside the other members of Destiny's Child.

Tina opened up about how her humble dream of owning a salon became a reality in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, sharing that Headliners was one of her proudest achievements.

"I started with this little salon and within six months I had to [expand to] the other side of the building. Within a year I moved into a bigger space. It just took off because it really valued women's time," she told the publication.

© WireImage via Parkwood Tina is the Vice Chairwoman of her daughter's haircare line Cécred

"My thought process was to open a salon for professional women," she continued. "We waited on customers within 15 minutes or they got their money back. It made my stylists get on the job. I taught my stylists to help each other. We made the best of our time. We were state-of-the-art. We got the first computer in a salon in Texas."

Tina's incredible breadth of knowledge about hair paved the way for her role as Vice Chairwoman of Cécred, Beyoncé's own haircare line, which launched in February 2024.

"This is a dream come true for Beyonce and me," she said of the brand in an Instagram video.

Tina's side hustles

© Getty Images The mother of two designed the outfits for Destiny's Child

Hair is not her only speciality; Tina was also the wardrobe designer for Destiny's Child during their early days, which laid the foundations for her fashion line House of Deréon.

The athleisure brand launched in 2006, and another line swiftly followed with Miss Tina by Tina Knowles.

In addition to her business ventures, Tina has appeared in TV shows Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season Six.

© Gilbert Flores, Getty Tina's memoir hit shelves on April 22

She also wrote the book Destiny's Style: Bootylicious Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Secrets from Destiny's Child, and her memoir Matriarch is earning rave reviews.

As for her property portfolio, Tina's Malibu home sadly burned down in the fires that ravaged Los Angeles in January. Her Texas home in Galveston was demolished in the same month, and it is unclear where she is currently living.

Her daughter Beyoncé has an incredible net worth of $600 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, thanks to her blockbuster music career, sold-out tours, fashion line, endorsement deals and partnerships, savvy real estate moves and film roles.

