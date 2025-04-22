Why Pope Francis refused the official residence inside the Vatican

The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, died on Easter Monday aged 88, and since then the Catholic world has been in mourning, paying tribute to the religious leader.

The Pope was well known for his humility and kindness from day one, as after he was elected in 2013, Francis chose to travel on a bus with other cardinals instead of the official papal limousine, the BBC reported.

This desire to live modestly also extended to where the Pope called home. Keep reading to find out why…

The Apostolic Palace may be the official residence for any Pope, which is where the famous Sistine Chapel is located, but Francis decided he did not want to reside in such grandeur.

Instead, he lived in the Casa Santa Marta, which was mostly used as a guesthouse. It is believed he much preferred a simpler residence to spend most of his days.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Casa Santa Marta, is where Pope Francis chose to live.The guesthouse was built in 1996 on the site of an ancient hospice for the poor. The five-story building has 106 suites, 22 single rooms, and one apartment and sits on the edge of Vatican City.

It is here where the Pope's body is currently lying in state, in an open casket. On Wednesday, it is due to be moved to St Peter's Basilica for public mourning to take place.

The Vatican has since confirmed that his funeral will be held on Saturday 26 April at 10 am local time, and it is likely to be attended by dignitaries the world over.

Prince William will attend to represent the British royal family, and pay respects on behalf of his father King Charles.

Earlier in the month, Charles and his wife Camilla got the opportunity to see Pope Francis while they were on a state visit.

A photograph was shared which showed Camilla shaking the Pope's hand and Charles giving him a smile. "A special moment for Their Majesties as they privately met His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican yesterday. The King and Queen were deeply touched by the Pope’s kind remarks about their 20th wedding anniversary and honoured to be able to share their best wishes to him in person," the caption for the image read.

Sad news

To break the sad news of the Pope's passing, senior Vatican official, Camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell, wrote: "At 7.35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father.

"His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalised.

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and True."