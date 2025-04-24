Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Obama breaks her silence on why she skipped Trump's inauguration amid divorce rumors
Michelle Obama on stage in Michigan

The former First Lady has been married to the former president for over three decades

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Michelle Obama is setting the record straight on her very personal decision to skip Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration, which sparked a wave of rumors about the state of her marriage to Barack Obama.

In a revealing new episode of her podcast IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, the 61-year-old mother-of-two broke her silence on what really happened. 

"It started with not having anything to wear," Michelle said. 

Michelle Obama at IMO Live: Michelle Obama, Craig Robinson & Dr. Laurie Santos during SXSW Conference & Festivals at the Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2025 in Austin, Texas.© Andy Wenstrand
Michelle Obama broke her silence

 "I mean, cause I'm always prepared for any funeral, anything. I walk around with the right dress, I travel with clothes just in case something pops off."

But this time, she explained, she deliberately chose not to be ready.

"I was like, if I’m not going to do this thing, I got to tell my team, I don’t even want to have a dress ready, right?"

photo of barack obama with hand on michelle obama knee© Getty Images
Michelle and Barack have been married for three decades

By refusing to even pack a suitable outfit, Michelle knew she was holding herself accountable to her own decision. "Because if I have a dress ready, that’s my easy out to just say, let me do the right thing [and attend]," she explained.

Why Michelle skipped Trump's inauguration

Barack, 62, attended the inauguration alone, as he had done just weeks earlier when he paid his respects at President Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Michelle’s absence didn’t go unnoticed,  and almost immediately, the rumour mill kicked into overdrive.

Speculation swirled, with many questioning why the couple had suddenly appeared apart. Theories ranged from political protest to a marital rift.

But for Michelle, the decision was far more ordinary, even mundane. And the reaction, she admits, left her hurt and confused.

Former President of the United States Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama attend the men's singles first round match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Alexandre Muller of France during day one of the 2023 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City© Getty Images
Michelle and Barack have been plagued with divorce rumors

"My decision to skip the inauguration... or my decision to make choices at the beginning of this year that suited me were met with such ridicule and criticism," she said. "People couldn’t believe that I was saying no for any other reason, that they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart, you know?" 

"That’s the thing that we as women, I think we struggle with – disappointing people"  she reflected in another recent interview, this time with actress Sophia Bush for her Work in Progress podcast.

"So much so that this year people were, you know, they couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself, that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing. That this couldn’t be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right?"

Just days after her podcast aired, the Obamas were spotted on a romantic date night in Washington D.C., dining at the chic Italian restaurant Osteria Mozza in Georgetown. 

The couple looked relaxed and happy as they smiled for fans, stopped to wave at diners, and even greeted staff warmly. Barack was seen shaking hands with a worker at the popular spot.

