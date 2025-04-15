Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Barack Obama's academic girlfriend before Michelle who turned down his proposal twice
U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama arrive at Winfield House, the residence of the Ambassador of the United States of America, in Regent's Park, on May 25, 2011 in London, England. The 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, and First Lady Michelle are in the UK for a two day State Visit at the invitation of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Last night they attended a state banquet at Buckingham Palace and today's events include talks at Downing Street and the President will address both houses of Parliament at Westminster Hall© Getty Images

Former POTUS Barack and former First Lady Michelle share daughters Malia and Sasha Obama

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
New York
2 minutes ago
Barack and Michelle Obama are often dubbed "couple goals," and walked away from their two-term tenure in the White House as one of the most beloved couples to helm the nation, despite recent divorce speculation.

Barack, 63, and Michelle, 61, have been together for over three decades, first meeting in 1989 when they both were employed at the same law firm, and tying the knot in 1992.

However, their romance did experience some overlap with Barack's previous girlfriend, a years-long relationship that didn't go the way they expected.

Former President of the United States Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama attend the men's singles first round match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Alexandre Muller of France during day one of the 2023 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City© Getty Images
Barack and Michelle Obama have been married since 1992 and share two daughters

Read on to learn more about the former President of the United States' girlfriend…

Sheila Miyoshi Jager poses for a photo at a meet & greet shared on X© X

Who was Barack's academic girlfriend?

Before meeting Michelle, the now dad-of-two was in a years-long romance with Sheila Miyoshi Jager. Sheila, now 61, is a historian, an author, and professor of East Asian Studies at Oberlin College.

She holds degrees from Bennington College and Middlebury College, receiving her PhD from the University of Chicago in 1994. Sheila is of Dutch and Japanese ancestry.

Sheila is the author of several books on East Asian history, most notably Korean culture and history, and has appeared in and advised for two documentaries on the Korean War.

The former president will join Bruce at a rally in Philadelphia on Monday© Joe Raedle

Barack and Sheila Miyoshi Jager's relationship

It is unclear when Barack and Sheila's relationship first began, but by the mid-1980s, they were already living together. Their romance didn't become public knowledge until the 2017 release of David J. Garrow's biography on the former POTUS, Rising Star.

Sheila spoke with the author about her relationship with the young political upstart, who was looking to enter law school and spoke of his ambitions to become the nation's leader as early as his 20s.

"In the winter of '86, when we visited my parents, he asked me to marry him," she reportedly told the author. However, her parents objected to the relationship, citing their differing goals and her age.

Barack Obama poses in the office of The Harvard Law Review on Monday, Feb. 5, 1990, after being named President of The Harvard Law Review.© Getty Images

The Second Proposal

They stayed together, however, but things changed once Barack was accepted to Harvard Law School and she was set to study abroad in South Korea. The couple would reportedly argue about race relations in politics as well given their different ethnicities.

When he was 25, Barack proposed to Sheila again, in an attempt to keep them together, but she once again turned him down over their ideological clashes.

A view of the Obama Kissing Rock in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, August 17, 2024.© Getty Images

Overlap with Michelle

However, per the biography, their romance didn't end there. They kept in touch and would irregularly see and correspond with each other up until 1991.

By that point, Barack had met Michelle Robinson when he joined Sidley Astin as an associate. Despite Michelle's reluctance to date him during the first few months of his employment, primarily due to the fact that she was his advisor, the pair eventually fell in love.

As a result, Barack and Sheila's communication began to decline, and ceased entirely when he eventually tied the knot with Michelle in October 1992. "Barack and [Jager] had continued to see each other irregularly throughout the 1990-91 academic year, notwithstanding the deepening of Barack’s relationship with Michelle Robinson," David wrote in his biography.

Sheila Miyoshi Jager stands beside her husband Jiyul Kim for a photo shared on Facebook© Facebook

Sheila's life now

Not much is known about Sheila's life now. She is the Chair of East Asian Studies at Oberlin and is married to fellow Oberlin instructor and US Army veteran Jiyul Kim. The pair have three children together.

Most recently, on April 2, she was awarded with the Duke of Wellington Medal for Military History for her book The Other Great Game: The Opening of Korea and the Birth of Modern East Asia.

