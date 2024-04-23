Michelle Obama accentuates 5ft 11 frame in edgy jumpsuit and heels - wait 'til you see her hair

Michelle Obama put on a dazzling display when she attended Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen musical opening night over the weekend - and her outfit will blow fans away.

The striking former First Lady put on a youthful display in a black jumpsuit with a sheer panel, and pointed platform shoes which added to her height.

Michelle, 60, posed for photos with Alicia, her husband, Swiss Beatz, Alicia's mother, Terria Joseph and pals Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michelle Obama sparkles in unexpected fashion choice

At first glance, it appeared Michelle was wearing her hair in a high bun, but another snapshot revealed she was wearing her tresses braided and in a super long braid which reached her waist.

Michelle captioned the social media post: "@AliciaKeys, you’ve done it again! I absolutely loved every second of @HellsKitchenBway and found myself singing and dancing the entire night.

"I know how hard you worked to bring this production to life, and I could feel your creativity and light shining all the way through. You and the cast should feel so proud!"

Fans congratulated Alicia and called Michelle "beautiful," and "gorgeous". Others said they were a huge fan of her hair do and there were strings of on-fire emojis.

© Getty Images Michelle is proud of her height

Michelle embraces her height, but there was a long period of time when it made her uncomfortable to be the tallest person in the room.

"I was tall," she wrote in a personal essay for British Vogue. "And tall became something to contend with. Tall stood out. 'Tall' became the label that got attached to me first, and it stuck with me right through." She said she "showed up tall for kindergarten," and topped out at where she is now at the age of 16.

© Getty Images Michelle and husband Barack

But now she says: "I'm tall and that's a good thing," adding: "I'm a woman and that's a good thing. I'm Black and that's a good thing. I am myself and that is a very good thing."

Both her and Barack's daughters, Sasha and Maria, have also inherited their parent's height.

© Handout The Obama family while in the White House

The former POTUS lavished the women in his life with praise in an interview with Ladies' Home Journal when he said: "Being married to Michelle, and having these tall, beautiful, strong-willed girls in my house, never allows me to underestimate women."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.