Michelle Obama finally publicly acknowledges rumors she and Barack are 'divorcing'

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama aren't going anywhere as one of America's favorite power couples.

The former president and first lady have been married since 1992, and share two daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.

And though they have long displayed what fans have always perceived to be a strong, loving marriage, they have recently been plagued with baseless rumors of a divorce — which the Becoming author is putting a stop to.

© Getty Images Michelle and Barack have been married since 1992

Speaking on a new episode of Sophia Bush's iHeart Radio podcast Work in Progress, Michelle explained how her newfound independence since leaving the White House, and individual ventures not tied to Barack, have sparked rumors of a rift in their marriage.

Addressing the rumored divorce

As much as she has enjoyed her newfound freedom since leaving the White House in 2017, she said: "That's the thing that we as women struggle with — disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself," and noted: "That they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."

© Getty Images The family was in the White House from 2009 to 2017

The former attorney continued: "This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions herself, right? But that's what society does to us."

Since leaving the White House, Michelle has worked on several projects both with and without her husband, including the release of several bestselling books, the foundation of their joint production company — which has an Oscar-winning movie already — and most recently, the launch of her new podcast with her brother Craig Robinson, IMO.

© Hubert Vestil Michelle recently launched a podcast with her brother Craig

"We start actually going, what am I? What am I doing? What am I doing this for?" she further reflected, adding: "And if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible."

© Instagram The couple is largely based between Chicago and Washington D.C.

Michelle's life after the White House

The poignant conversation was sparked after Sophia first pondered: "I want to know what your life and your social life looks like right now."

"It is whatever I want, Sophia, it's whatever I want," Michelle then declared, and emphasized: "It's the first time in my life all of my choices are for me." See a video below of Michelle speaking on how Barack's job affected their family plans.

She went on to recall how limiting it could be to be a mother, a wife, and first lady all at once, and shared how she would make excuses such as: "I have to make sure the girls are okay, or my husband's president, so I can't do that" in order to avoid making decisions for herself.

"Now, you know, I can't blame my decisions and indecisions on anyone other than me," she noted, and further shared: "I think if I'm honest with myself, I could have made a lot of these decisions years ago. But I didn't give myself that freedom."