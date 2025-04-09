Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Obama finally publicly acknowledges rumors she and Barack are 'divorcing'
Subscribe
Michelle Obama finally publicly acknowledges rumors she and Barack are 'divorcing'
Barack and Michelle are still going strong© Tom Williams

Michelle Obama finally publicly acknowledges rumors she and Barack are 'divorcing'

The Becoming author gave insight into her newfound freedom since leaving the White House

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama aren't going anywhere as one of America's favorite power couples.

The former president and first lady have been married since 1992, and share two daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.

And though they have long displayed what fans have always perceived to be a strong, loving marriage, they have recently been plagued with baseless rumors of a divorce — which the Becoming author is putting a stop to.

Former President of the United States Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama attend the men's singles first round match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Alexandre Muller of France during day one of the 2023 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City© Getty Images
Michelle and Barack have been married since 1992

Speaking on a new episode of Sophia Bush's iHeart Radio podcast Work in Progress, Michelle explained how her newfound independence since leaving the White House, and individual ventures not tied to Barack, have sparked rumors of a rift in their marriage.

Addressing the rumored divorce

As much as she has enjoyed her newfound freedom since leaving the White House in 2017, she said: "That's the thing that we as women struggle with — disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself," and noted: "That they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."

In this handout provided by the White House, (L - R) First Lady Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, U.S. President Barack Obama and Sasha Obama, sit for a family portrait in the Oval Office on December 11, 2011 in Washington, D.C© Getty Images
The family was in the White House from 2009 to 2017

The former attorney continued: "This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions herself, right? But that's what society does to us."

Since leaving the White House, Michelle has worked on several projects both with and without her husband, including the release of several bestselling books, the foundation of their joint production company — which has an Oscar-winning movie already — and most recently, the launch of her new podcast with her brother Craig Robinson, IMO.

Michelle Obama, Craig Robinson at IMO Live: Michelle Obama, Craig Robinson & Dr. Laurie Santos during SXSW Conference & Festivals at the Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2025 in Austin, Texas.© Hubert Vestil
Michelle recently launched a podcast with her brother Craig

"We start actually going, what am I? What am I doing? What am I doing this for?" she further reflected, adding: "And if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible."

Barack and Michelle Obama hold hands over a dinner table set for two© Instagram
The couple is largely based between Chicago and Washington D.C.

Michelle's life after the White House

The poignant conversation was sparked after Sophia first pondered: "I want to know what your life and your social life looks like right now."

"It is whatever I want, Sophia, it's whatever I want," Michelle then declared, and emphasized: "It's the first time in my life all of my choices are for me." See a video below of Michelle speaking on how Barack's job affected their family plans.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Michelle Obama on family's disrupted plans

She went on to recall how limiting it could be to be a mother, a wife, and first lady all at once, and shared how she would make excuses such as: "I have to make sure the girls are okay, or my husband's president, so I can't do that" in order to avoid making decisions for herself.

"Now, you know, I can't blame my decisions and indecisions on anyone other than me," she noted, and further shared: "I think if I'm honest with myself, I could have made a lot of these decisions years ago. But I didn't give myself that freedom."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More