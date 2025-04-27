Jelly Roll grows emotional as he brings out wife Bunnie Xo during Stagecoach performance — watch

Jelly Roll is taking it all in, and expressing his gratitude over where his career has taken him.

The "I Am Not Okay" singer was in California this weekend performing at Stagecoach, where he was a headliner along with Luke Combs and Zach Bryan, making it the biggest festival performance of his career yet.

And on Saturday night, during which HELLO! was in attendance, he took a moment to preach to the crowd about his luck and gratitude, growing emotional as he reflected on his humble beginnings growing up in Antioch, Tennessee. Watch the inspiring moment below.

WATCH: Jelly Roll grows emotional during Stagecoach 2025 performance

At another moment during his performance, he also brought out his wife Bunnie Xo, who save for red carpets and social media appearances, has rarely joined him on stage.

The couple have been married since 2016, and are parents to daughter Bailee Ann, 17, and son Noah, eight, both of whom Jelly shares with other women.