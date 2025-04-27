Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jelly Roll grows emotional as he brings out wife Bunnie Xo during Stagecoach performance — watch
Jelly Roll attends The 2025 Pollstar Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 16, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

The "All My Life" singer was a headliner along with Luke Combs and Zach Bryan

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Jelly Roll is taking it all in, and expressing his gratitude over where his career has taken him.

The "I Am Not Okay" singer was in California this weekend performing at Stagecoach, where he was a headliner along with Luke Combs and Zach Bryan, making it the biggest festival performance of his career yet.

And on Saturday night, during which HELLO! was in attendance, he took a moment to preach to the crowd about his luck and gratitude, growing emotional as he reflected on his humble beginnings growing up in Antioch, Tennessee. Watch the inspiring moment below.

WATCH: Jelly Roll grows emotional during Stagecoach 2025 performance

At another moment during his performance, he also brought out his wife Bunnie Xo, who save for red carpets and social media appearances, has rarely joined him on stage.

The couple have been married since 2016, and are parents to daughter Bailee Ann, 17, and son Noah, eight, both of whom Jelly shares with other women.

Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo and Shaboozey are seen at Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California© Getty
Jelly and Bunnie at Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse during the day

