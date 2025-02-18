Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo 'not ok' as stepdaughter, 16, shares major life update

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo experienced an emotional moment with her stepdaughter Bailee Ann last week – and she was "not ok".

The Dumb Blonde podcaster, 44, shared a major milestone in the 16-year-old's life in a video on TikTok, and while she was struggling with her emotions, she was so excited for the teenager.

In the clip, Bunnie Xo revealed that she rushed home from recording her podcast to see Bailee Ann before she headed out on her first date.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "Can she stop growing," before adding text over the video which read: "Bailee's first date (I'm not ok)".

But the proud stepmom wasn't the only member of the family to witness the milestone moment – she also brought her sisters along who teasingly interrogated Bailee Ann about her date.

At the beginning of the clip, Bunnie Xo explained: "Bailee is going on her first date tonight, like first real date, and we had to race home because we wanted to be here for her before she left."

© Instagram Bailee Ann looked cute in her date night outfit

The clip then cuts to Bailee Ann descending the stairs in her date night outfit of ripped jeans, a cropped red top, and sneakers, while her stepmom and aunts applaud her appearance.

Speaking to the camera, Bailee Ann revealed she was going on a "Valentine's Day dinner date", to which Bunnie Xo exclaimed: "That's it! That's it. That's it."

© Instagram Bunnie Xo was very supportive of her stepdaughter's first date

Bailee Ann was then quizzed by her aunts on her date's age, what he looks like, and his social security number.

The video then shows Bunnie Xo asking Bailee Ann if she's "paying for dinner" before she hands her a wad of $100 bills just in case, adding: "You better not be paying for dinner. You pay for dinner; that's the last time you're going on a date with that dude."

© Instagram Bunnie Xo gave Bailee Ann a stack of $100s in case her date didn't pay

When Bailee Ann left the house, Bunnie Xo looked at the camera and whined: "She's going on her first date", before one of her aunts admitted she was "going to cry".

Bailee Ann was born when Jelly Roll was incarcerated aged 23. He called his daughter's birth a "road to Damascus" moment as he was inspired to change his ways.

In 2017, Bunnie Xo helped him get custody of Bailee Ann, and he has raved about her involvement in his daughter's life.

"It takes a special kind of woman to raise a kid that isn't her child and still treat the child as if she was," he said in 2020.

"You are the epitome of a good mom and deserve more credit than anyone because you didn't have to step up to the plate the way you did. You chose to step up and man you have knocked it out of the park. Thank you Mama Bear — we love you."

© Getty Images Jelly Roll also has a con, Noah

Alongside Bailee Ann, Jelly Roll also has a son, Noah, eight, from a previous relationship although he is kept largely out of the spotlight out of respect for Noah's mom, Melisa.

"With Bailee, I'm the full-time parent, I'm the judge, the jury and the executioner, when it comes to decisions with her," he previously told Taste of Country.

"I try not to get in the way of what she (Melisa) is building over there, and I never want to step on her toes, with what she's doing with him, that I want to just respect that boundary.