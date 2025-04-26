Watch the moment Lana Del Rey shocks fans with Morgan Wallen revelation at Stagecoach

Lana Del Rey took to the Stagecoach stage on April 25 and revealed that she once had a romantic dalliance with Morgan Wallen.

Lana debuted a new song during her set called "57.5" – a reference to the 57.5 million Spotify users who listen to her each month – and told fans right before she sang the line that it would be "last time I'm ever going to say this line".

Watch the moment here:

Lana Del Rey makes Morgan Wallen revelation at Stagecoach

"I kissed Morgan Wallen," she then sang.

"I guess kissing me kind of went to his head / If you want my secret to success / I suggest don’t go ATVing with him when you’re out west."

HELLO! has reached out to Morgan for comment.

© Lana Del Rey Lana poses with now-husband Jeffrey in 2019

Lana’s marriage

Lana is now married to alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene with the pair tying the knot in September 2024.

The "Video Games" singer obtained a marriage licence three days before she walked down the aisle to Jeffrey, whom she first met in 2019 when she reportedly was a guest on one of his tours.

They reunited in 2024, and their wedding took place in Des Allemandes, Louisiana at the public bayou where Jeffrey operates his alligator tour business, and where they first met.

Lana is thought to have worn a white gown with ruffled high neck and a blue ribbon in her hair, while Jeffrey wore a blue suit.

It was an intimate affair, with only close friends and family invited.

Morgan's reputation

© Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images Morgan on SNL in 2025

Morgan, 31, has become the bad boy of country music, after he was dropped from playing Saturday Night Live in 2020 when it emerged he had broken COVID-19 rules.

He apologized and was invited back two months later.

In 2021 he was also forced to give a public apology when video emerged of him using the "N-word" on a night out.

The "Wasted on You" singer, 31, also pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges for reckless endangerment after a drunken incident in April 2024 when he threw a chair from the sixth floor rooftop of Eric Church's Nashville bar Chiefs down to street level.

He was sentenced to serve seven days in a DUI education center, and two consecutive years of supervised probation.