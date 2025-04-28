Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles reveals change to grandkids' living situation during difficult time
Subscribe
Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles reveals change to grandkids' living situation during difficult time
Beyonce with her hands on her hips posing in front of Lion King promotional poster on the red carpet of the Lion King movie© Variety via Getty Images

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles reveals change to grandkids' living situation during difficult time

The Matriarch author's daughter shares kids Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir with Jay-Z

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Tina Knowles couldn't be more grateful for the love and support from her children, especially during hard times.

The Matriarch author, who released her memoir this month, shares singers Beyoncé and Solange with her ex-husband Mathew Knowles, plus she also helped raise Kelly Rowland, who she considers her daughter.

Amid her press tour for her memoir, she made the difficult revelation that she had recently overcome a cancer battle, and in light of that, further revealed that she moved into the "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" singer's home while she recovered.

beyonce and tina knowles at mufasa la premiere 2024© Getty Images
Beyoncé and Tina in 2024

Speaking with The Guardian, Tina reflected on how she overcame her battle with breast cancer, which included moving into her daughter's home with Jay-Z and her grandchildren, Blue Ivy, 13, and twins Rumi and Sir, seven.

"It was really hard, really challenging," she shared, and confessed: "Something that I thought was going to be easy turned into something pretty traumatic."

Still, she maintained: "But I am doing so good now, and I am just so grateful and blessed that I am healthy. It could have been way worse."

Tina Knowles, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images
Tina, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

Further sharing what helped her get through it, she said: "Absolutely my faith, and my kids. My kids were … I can't even explain how supportive they were," and emphasized: "This was a seven-day-a-week thing, and I felt, with them by my side, I could get through anything — and I did."

Tina first disclosed her previous cancer battle, which took place last year, speaking with Gayle King on CBS Mornings. She shared that doctors found two tumors during a routine mammogram, which she had previously missed, having previously forgotten to have one in 2022, and later unable to reschedule because of pandemic-related delays.

Tina Knowles and Mathew Knowles sitting down at awards show© WireImage
The entrepreneur with her ex-husband Mathew in 2005

Recalling the lead up and aftermath of her operation, she confessed she was "nervous," but that her girls all showed up to cheer her on, keeping her entertained with funny social media clips, including the viral "very demure" TikTok from Jools Lebron. "They started just joking with me," she said.

In addition to support from her daughters, Tina recently revealed that she is also dating again, almost two years after her divorce from actor Richard Lawson

Beyoncé with her mom Tina Knowles and sister Solange
Tina with her daughters

The former couple had known each other for several years before they began dating, and after a two-year romance, they tied the knot on a yacht near Newport Beach, California in 2015. She filed for divorce in July 2023 after eight years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

She has since confessed to People that she has met a "very nice gentleman," and asked about her relationship status, she shared: "I am spending time with a friend. We'll see what happens."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles reveals cancer diagnosis

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More