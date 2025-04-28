Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles reveals change to grandkids' living situation during difficult time

Tina Knowles couldn't be more grateful for the love and support from her children, especially during hard times.

The Matriarch author, who released her memoir this month, shares singers Beyoncé and Solange with her ex-husband Mathew Knowles, plus she also helped raise Kelly Rowland, who she considers her daughter.

Amid her press tour for her memoir, she made the difficult revelation that she had recently overcome a cancer battle, and in light of that, further revealed that she moved into the "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" singer's home while she recovered.

© Getty Images Beyoncé and Tina in 2024

Speaking with The Guardian, Tina reflected on how she overcame her battle with breast cancer, which included moving into her daughter's home with Jay-Z and her grandchildren, Blue Ivy, 13, and twins Rumi and Sir, seven.

"It was really hard, really challenging," she shared, and confessed: "Something that I thought was going to be easy turned into something pretty traumatic."

Still, she maintained: "But I am doing so good now, and I am just so grateful and blessed that I am healthy. It could have been way worse."

© Getty Images Tina, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

Further sharing what helped her get through it, she said: "Absolutely my faith, and my kids. My kids were … I can't even explain how supportive they were," and emphasized: "This was a seven-day-a-week thing, and I felt, with them by my side, I could get through anything — and I did."

Tina first disclosed her previous cancer battle, which took place last year, speaking with Gayle King on CBS Mornings. She shared that doctors found two tumors during a routine mammogram, which she had previously missed, having previously forgotten to have one in 2022, and later unable to reschedule because of pandemic-related delays.

© WireImage The entrepreneur with her ex-husband Mathew in 2005

Recalling the lead up and aftermath of her operation, she confessed she was "nervous," but that her girls all showed up to cheer her on, keeping her entertained with funny social media clips, including the viral "very demure" TikTok from Jools Lebron. "They started just joking with me," she said.

In addition to support from her daughters, Tina recently revealed that she is also dating again, almost two years after her divorce from actor Richard Lawson.

Tina with her daughters

The former couple had known each other for several years before they began dating, and after a two-year romance, they tied the knot on a yacht near Newport Beach, California in 2015. She filed for divorce in July 2023 after eight years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

She has since confessed to People that she has met a "very nice gentleman," and asked about her relationship status, she shared: "I am spending time with a friend. We'll see what happens."