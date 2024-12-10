Tina Knowles' fans all say the same thing after she speaks out on her 'reaction' to Jay-Z allegations

Tina Knowles has seen a sea of support for her and her family after an Instagram mistake went viral in the wake of the shocking allegations against her son-in-law, Jay-Z.

The rapper, 55, was accused of assaulting a 13-year-old girl alongside P Diddy, who is facing numerous allegations of assault, harassment and trafficking.

The pair allegedly attacked the minor at an after party for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards; initially, the complaint was only filed against P Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs.

Recommended video You may also like Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland join Michelle Williams for surprise Destiny's Child moment

On December 8, an amendment to the complaint saw Jay-Z named as the other attacker, in a move that shocked his and his wife Beyoncé's fans to the core.

Beyoncé's mother, Tina, who is frequently seen by her family's side, appeared to like an Instagram post on Monday from ABC 7 Chicago, explaining the details of the case against her son-in-law.

The 70-year-old swiftly released a statement via her Instagram account, claiming she had been hacked and never meant to like the post.

© Gilbert Flores Tina claimed that she was hacked when it appeared that she liked an Instagram post related to the allegations against Jay-Z

"I was hacked! As you all know, I do not play about my family," the notes app statement read. "So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that it is not me!"

Tina continued to deny the action in the caption, writing, "Please stop playing with me!!!! 'No weapon formed against my family shall prosper.'"

Fans immediately jumped to her comments to support the mother of two during this difficult time for her family.

© Instagram The mother of two released a statement denying that she liked the post

"One thing about Tina is she doesn't play about her family," one fan wrote, while another commented, "We love you and the Family".

A slew of Tina's followers commented a simple "Amen" in another show of support, seeming to stand by her despite the allegations.

The family put on a united front on Monday after the news broke of the accusation against the music mogul; Beyoncé, Jay-Z, their daughter Blue Ivy, and Tina were all in attendance at the Los Angeles premiere of their new film, Mufasa: The Lion King.

© Matt Winkelmeyer/GA The family put up a united front in the wake of the shocking allegations

Beyoncé, who voiced Nala in the film, was all smiles as she proudly showcased her eldest daughter, who stunned in a gold gown that matched her mother.

"My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night," the 43-year-old wrote on Instagram, alongside a slew of glowing photos of her 12-year-old. "You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining."

Jay-Z stood side-by-side with his family at the premiere just a day after he released a statement vehemently denying the allegations.

© LISA O'CONNOR The rapper has been accused of assaulting a girl in 2000

"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!" he wrote via Roc Nation on Instagram.

"Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

"My only heartbreak is for my family," he continued. The billionaire also shares twins Rumi and Sir, seven, with the 'Single Ladies' singer.

© Kevin Mazur He has been named in a civil lawsuit alongside P Diddy

"My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of young people," he wrote.

"I look forward to showing you just how different I am."