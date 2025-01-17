Beyoncé's mom proudly speaks out about grandson following difficult few weeks

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, is rallying behind her family in the wake of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires that claimed her Malibu home.

The 71-year-old reposted a video from Fashion Bomb Daily on Instagram showcasing her grandson, Daniel 'Julez' Smith Jr., rocking the runway and being awarded Most Fashionable Teen by the outlet.

Solange Knowles, Julez's mother, welcomed her only child in 2004 when she was just 17 years old; the genetically blessed model has been surrounded by love on all sides ever since.

Tina simply captioned her post: "I love your style @iamjulezjsmith," alongside a heart emoji in a sweet gesture of encouragement.

Solange shares Julez with her ex-husband, Daniel Smith; the former couple were high school sweethearts and were married for three years before their divorce in 2007.

Tina has had a difficult few weeks after the LA fires destroyed her home in Malibu, announcing via Instagram that she had lost the house.

"This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow on the water in Malibu! It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred Happy Place. Now it is gone!!" Tina passionately wrote in the caption.

She went on to thank all fire relief efforts as the inferno worsened by the hour. "God Bless all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions," she said.

"We thank you for your dedication and bravery and for saving so many lives. This could have been so much worse without the dedication of the disaster workers and first responders."

© The Washington Post via Getty Im Julez is a budding model

Beyoncé announced an incredible $2.5 million contribution to LA fire relief efforts, evidently moved by the tragedy of the ongoing disaster.

Tina is both a proud mother and grandmother and can often be seen supporting her family at every turn.

Most recently, she attended the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King alongside Blue Ivy after the teen played a major role in the film.

© Gilbert Flores, Getty Tina couldn't help gushing about her grandson on social media

This is not the first time his grandmother has voiced her support for Julez, her eldest grandchild.

Tina and her megastar daughter Beyoncé were front and center in the crowd when he debuted as a runway model at the Luar Fall 2024 fashion show in New York.

© WireImage Solange shares Julez with her ex-husband, Daniel Smith

The Grammy winner explained in an interview with Honey Magazine that she and her ex were a strong parenting team despite their relationship breakdown.

"I feel really good that [Daniel and I are] able to do it together because there are some things that I don't understand, and as much as I try to get out there and throw the football, I always get hit in the head with it," she said.

© Getty Images The singer gave birth to Julez at 17 years old

However, co-parenting is never an easy ride. "It definitely has its challenges because there are some things that I'm a lot more strict about," she told the publication.

"I won't let him own a video game. No TV in the bedroom — he can only watch a few hours a day. He comes back and tells me these stories about the Wii, and I have to be like, 'It's just a Wii, calm down.'"