Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy's personality shines in nostalgic video from grandmother Tina Knowles

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles is one proud grandmother!

The businesswoman and doting mom never fails to gush over her grandchildren, most recently Blue Ivy, as she reminisced over a throwback video featuring the tween.

In addition to Blue, the Texas native is also a grandmother to the "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" singer's youngest kids with Jay-Z, twins Rumi and Sir, who are seven years old, as well as her daughter Solange Knowles' son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr.

WATCH: Blue Ivy: A Star in Her Own Right

This week, Tina took to Instagram and shared a video in which Blue Ivy appears telling her a joke, for "corny joke time," with grandma.

"How many lips does a flower have?" Blue asks Tina, before revealing: "Two lips," as in tulips, leaving her grandmother cracking up.

"Just came across this video. Blue was so young!" she wrote in her caption, adding: "They grow up so fast," alongside a red heart emoji.

© FilmMagic Blue Ivy is a few months shy from becoming a teenager

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one suggesting: "This is so cute. You need to bring it back & now that she is grown. We need an updated version," as others followed suit with: "Bring corny jokes back with Blue and the twins," and: "We need these back regularly Ms. Tina," as well as: "I can tell your kids and grandkids bring you soooo much joy."

Tina, during an appearance on the Today Show's 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna last year, opened up about both her role as a mother and grandmother, and how the family is embracing all of the kids' very creative spirits.

© Getty Images She is her mom's mini-me

Asked by co-anchor Hoda Kotb about being a grandmother, she said: "It's the best," before joking: "I mean with grandkids you don't have the pressure of taking responsibility for how they turn out, so you get to just indulge them and let them have noisy toys that drive their parents [crazy]."

The tween features in the new Mufasa movie

She further gushed: "It's just the best, they are the best, my grandkids are all super creative and I just love them to death."

© Getty Images She has also performed with her mom several times

Plus, asked just how much the family is "watching" the kids' creative endeavors — Grammy-winning Blue has joined her mom on stage and on the screen, while Daniel recently made his modeling debut — Tina shared: "We're watching but you know, they still have a lot of time."

She noted: "They're all super — they're great artists, visual artists, and very smart so, we don't know what's going to happen," and emphasized: "Whatever they want to do we just want to support them."