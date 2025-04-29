Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter steal the show as mom Beyoncé kicks off Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé's latest tour may have just begun, but already two special guests are stealing the spotlight — her daughters, Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter.

The superstar singer, 42, launched her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour on April 28 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with an unforgettable opening night packed with dazzling moments, powerful vocals, and a celebration of family.

In one of the evening’s most talked-about highlights, 13-year-old Blue Ivy returned triumphantly to the stage, dancing front and center during her mother’s performance of America Has a Problem.

The crowd erupted into cheers as Blue, now a seasoned performer in her own right, commanded the stage with confidence, while the other dancers respectfully stayed back.

Beyoncé beamed with pride as she watched her daughter, the joy radiating from her as thousands of fans screamed in support.

Rumi's debut

Later in the set came a truly emotional moment that left fans reaching for their tissues: seven-year-old Rumi Carter made her onstage debut during Protector, a tender ballad that features lyrics capturing a mother’s boundless love.

"Even though I know someday you're gonna shine on your own, I will be your protector," Beyoncé sang, as Rumi sweetly joined her and Blue under the spotlight.

The three stood together, sharing smiles and soft glances, creating an image that will be etched into fans’ memories for years to come.

© NFL Blue Ivy was joined by her little sister Rumi onstage

Following the moving performance, a montage of Beyoncé with her children — Blue, Rumi, and twin brother Sir — played on the stadium screens, sparking a wave of emotional reactions across social media.

"Seeing Beyoncé share the stage with her daughters was just beautiful," one fan wrote. "You can feel the love."

Blue Ivy's return

This is not Blue Ivy’s first time on tour with her superstar mother. She first wowed audiences during the Renaissance World Tour in 2023, making her surprise debut in Paris, and later gracing stages worldwide. She even joined Beyoncé for the Christmas Day Beyoncé Bowl halftime show in 2024, earning standing ovations for her poised performances.

But Sunday night’s show in Los Angeles marked the first time Rumi has ever stepped onto a professional stage — and the sweet moment seemed to symbolise a new chapter not only for Beyoncé as an artist but also for her as a mother.

© Getty Images Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter

The Los Angeles performance kicked off what promises to be an historic tour: a 32-stadium journey spanning nine cities across the U.S. and Europe, culminating with a grand finale in Las Vegas on July 26.

Making history

Beyoncé is already making history along the way, with her run at SoFi Stadium marking the most dates played by any artist at the iconic venue.

The Cowboy Carter era has been a landmark moment for the Grammy-winning icon. She first unveiled the 27-track project in March 2024 — a bold, genre-defying album that pays tribute to the traditions of country music while showcasing Black artists both legendary and emerging.

The album’s release immediately shattered records, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to top the Billboard country charts and reinforcing her status as a groundbreaking force in the music industry.

© Getty Images Blue Ivy is keen to start her music career

Her efforts were rewarded at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where Cowboy Carter won best country album and the prestigious album of the year title. It was during that celebratory weekend that Beyoncé delighted fans further by announcing her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour.

The project also forms the second act of a trilogy Beyoncé first teased back in 2022, when she released Renaissance, her acclaimed seventh studio album. That album, focused on the joy and liberation of dance music, earned her four Grammy Awards, officially making her the most decorated artist in Grammy history.

Cowboy Carter, with its fierce blend of country spirit, soul, and storytelling, marks a new evolution in Beyoncé’s artistry — and judging by the energy at SoFi Stadium, fans are fully here for the ride.